When is Fortnite mobile coming to Android? Well right now if you're a Samsung owner, and very soon for everyone else

You can now play Fortnite on Android if you have a Samsung Galaxy device. Don't worry if you don't though, as it's next week for anyone else. And, if you have a Samsung Note 9 or Tab S4 then you'll get access to the Galaxy skin.

Fortnite mobile on Android isn't on the Google Play store

Fortnite mobile on Android won't go through Google Play for installing and updating the app. It will eschew the default store for Android software in favor of its own installer, downloaded from the official Fortnite website - much like how the PC version runs exclusively through the Epic Launcher. This means users will need to grant some extra permissions on their phone for downloading and installing Fortnite on Android, but after that it should function just like any other app.

Why not just put it on Google Play? Epic says there are two reasons: one, this way it can take advantage of the open nature of the Android operating system to operate with fewer barriers between itself and players; and two, this way Epic can avoid paying Google a 30 percent fee on all of the Android version's microtransactions. And yes, Epic totally would have done the same thing on iOS if Apple had let it, but there's no Apple-approved way for iOS users to install software outside of the App Store.

Fortnite mobile on Android's system requirements will call for newer phones

If you want to play Fortnite on Android, you'll need a decently powerful phone to run it. Currently for the Samsung devices that's a Samsung Galaxy: S7 / S7 Edge , S8 / S8+, S9 / S9+, Note 8, Note 9, Tab S3 or Tab S4.

For non-Samsung phones Epic's list of recommended devices is currently this:

Google: Pixel / Pixel XL, Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL

Asus: ROG Phone, Zenfone 4 Pro, 5Z, V

Essential: PH-1

Huawei: Honor 10, Honor Play, Mate 10 / Pro, Mate RS, Nova 3, P20 / Pro, V10

LG: G5, G6, G7 ThinQ, V20, V30 / V30+

Nokia: 8

OnePlus: 5 / 5T, 6

Razer: Phone

Xiaomi: Blackshark, Mi 5 / 5S / 5S Plus, 6 / 6 Plus, Mi 8 / 8 Explorer / 8SE, Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Note 2

ZTE: Axon 7 / 7s, Axon M, Nubia / Z17 / Z17s, Nubia Z11

What is Fortnite mobile?

When Fortnite mobile first arrived in April 2018 it was an invite-only affair, with iOS gamers needing a special code in order to access the game on the App Store. However, since then, the game has been opened up as yet another free-to-play success story. Since its launch, Fortnite mobile has undergone a series of updates, improving the game’s quality, functionality and decreasing the crashing frequency. Epic says that stability “is still one of our chief concerns”, so no doubt the experience when Fortnite mobile comes to Android will be lovely and smooth.

Another thing Epic is working on is trying to reduce the install size of Fortnite mobile, which it seems to be making headway with, by compressing the app’s size without losing any of its performance. On iOS at present, the current install size is 139.3MB, but when it first launched it was a hefty 1.98GB.

Epic is also making some major gameplay tweaks too, including improving Autorun and adding additional ways to fire, which you’ll be able to switch between in the settings menu so you can find one that works for you on your device. There are also some updates in the works to improve the graphical quality, as well as adding a Battery-Saver mode that would allow you to increase the performance, and lower the graphics quality to save that precious battery-life.

Will you be playing Fortnite mobile on Android? Let us know in the comments below or let us know your favourite Fortnite moments on Twitter @GamesRadar.