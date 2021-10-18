Fishsticks becomes a sandworm as Fortnite gets a Dune crossover

Fortnite appears to be getting a crossover with upcoming sci-fi epic Dune.

Known Fortnite dataminer HYPEX shared images of a series of cosmetics reportedly on their way to the game. Skins inspired by central characters Paul Atreides and Chani (portrayed in the upcoming film by Timothy Chalamet and Zendaya, respectively) take centre stage, alongside back bling, an Ornithopter glider, and pickaxes based on Paul's Twinblades and Chani's Maker Hooks.

NEW "DUNE" COSMETICS & ZENDAYA!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8ncDQZ93RXOctober 18, 2021 See more

A loading screen depicting the characters and their gear on the desert planet of Arrakis has also been shared. The two characters, dressed in their moisture-capturing Stillsuits, stand in front of a downed Ornithopter. Off in the background, fan-favourite skin Fishsticks takes on the role of the sandworm, which is bad news for the battle bus.

It's not clear exactly when the Dune items will make their way to Fortnite, but sci-fi fans probably won't be waiting long. Datamined content is usually not too far away from release in the game itself, and with Dune set to release in cinemas and on HBO Max later this week, a tie-in is likely to drop sooner rather than later.

This is far from the first time that Fortnite will have seen a cinematic crossover. Back in 2018, Epic's battle royale added Thanos in a partnership with Avengers: Infinity War. That event helped kick off an ever-growing series of crossovers covering everything from the X-Men to Star Wars to God of War. Dune might be a slightly less 'blockbuster' franchise than some of those titles, but that could be precisely why Frank Herbet's opus is making its way to Fortnite.