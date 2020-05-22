FIFA 21 ratings guide: 11 players who are guaranteed upgrades next season

The current season isn’t even over, yet FIFA 21 ratings are already a hot topic among the game’s ever-watchful – and critical! – community. FIFA 20 saw winter upgrades given to some of the season’s best performers, but the list wasn’t comprehensive. Among those to miss out were Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli and Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood, and we expect both oversights to be rectified in FIFA 21. But who else is guaranteed a stats leap when the new game lands? Venture into our prospective FIFA 21 ratings guide to find out…

Dean Henderson (GK, Sheffield United) – current OVR: 75

There’s a case to be made for Henderson as the most consistent Premier League keeper of 2019-20, although Alisson, Ederson, and Vicente Guaita also merit mentions. What those three don’t share with Hendo is a wobbly 75-OVR FIFA 20 card; although he did deservedly score an 88-rated FIFA 20 TOTS shiny. A boost of at least five points next season upon his return to parent club Manchester United feels fully justified. Predicted FIFA 21 player rating: 80

Alphonso Davies (LM, FC Bayern) – current OVR: 72

A fan favourite among the FIFA 20 fanbase for his 91-rated speed, it’s incredible to think that Davies still resides in silver territory after establishing himself at left-back for the German heavyweights. As well as a sizeable ratings boost, expect a permanent position switch from LM to LB – which will also mean David Alaba being converted to a CB in FIFA 21. Predicted FIFA 21 player rating: 79

Ben White (CB, Leeds United) – current OVR: 68

Brighton’s young centre-back prospect has had an outstanding campaign at Leeds, and will surely make the step-up to Premier League football next season. But will it be with the Seagulls or Liverpool? Reports of Jurgen Klopp’s interest first emerged last November, and White has improved further since then. Whichever club he starts the season with, a FIFA stats boost is nailed-on. Predicted FIFA 21 player rating: 75

Nordi Mukiele (CB, RB Leipzig) – current OVR: 72

Ratings of 87 pace, 89 defending and 90 physical have sent Mukiele’s TOTSSF card soaring towards the 300K mark, but they’re completely deserved – the 22-year-old Frenchman looks set for a dominant career in Europe’s top leagues. A first full international cap will surely arrive in the next 12 months, alongside a considerable FIFA 21 numbers jump. Predicted FIFA 21 player rating: 82

Caglar Soyuncu (CB, Leicester City) – current OVR: 79

Rounding out our slightly unconventional back-four is the new cult hero of the East Midlands, following a season in which the towering Turk cemented himself among the Premier League’s elite defenders. Soyuncu received a FIFA 20 winter upgrade from 74 to 79, and the next step is a leap into the early 80s. Predicted FIFA 21 player rating: 83

Gabriel Martinelli (LW, Arsenal) – current OVR: 68

Even at this late stage of FIFA 20, Martinelli’s card sets you back 1,500 coins – more for novelty value than its on-pitch brilliance. Only a pace rating of 85 gives it any usability. Yet upgrading to his one other item, a 90-rated FIFA 20 Future Stars card, costs 229,000, and rules him out of the left-wing spot for most people's teams. 26 often-sparkling appearances in 2019-20 should see him enter gold territory in FIFA 21. Predicted FIFA 21 player rating: 76

Luis Alberto (CAM, Lazio) – current OVR: 84

The only Serie A player to make this list is infamous among Liverpool fans – Brendan Rodgers bought him to Anfield for £6.8m, yet he never started a league game. Things have changed dramatically since, with Alberto conjuring four goals and 13 assists in a glittering 2019-20 campaign for Lazio. Next year he joins the FIFA elite. Predicted FIFA 21 player rating: 87

Jadon Sancho (RM, Dortmund) – current OVR: 84

It’s a measure of the Borussia winger’s brilliance this season that even an overall rating of 84 feels too low – he’s among the best 20 players in the world right now, and next season’s card will no doubt reflect that. Sancho has racked up eight cards across FIFA 20, including a colossal 96-rated TOTSSF special. Its cost? 1.4 million coins. Ouchee. Predicted FIFA 21 player rating: 88

Mason Greenwood (CF, Manchester United) – current OVR: 67

A promising breakthrough season at United, with 13 goals in all competitions so far, hasn’t yet translated into digital glory for Greenwood. He did get a 90-OVR Future Stars card which retails at around 440,000 FIFA 20 coins, but those without that kind of in-game cash have been stuck with his mediocre silver item all year. That must change when he goes gold next season. Predicted FIFA 21 player rating: 75

Victor Osimhen (ST, Lille) – current OVR: 74

Lille’s rocket-soled Nigerian is in esteemed company at the top of Ligue 1 goalscoring charts, alongside Kylian Mbappe, Wissam Ben Yedder, Moussa Dembele and Neymar. His tidy goal haul – 13 at the time of writing – should see him earn a FIFA 21 stats boost, particularly as he also nabbed TOTW and POTM cards during FIFA 20’s life cycle. Predicted FIFA 21 player rating: 80

Erling Braut Haaland (ST, Dortmund) – current OVR: 79

Dortmund’s 19-year-old super striker has amassed a bonkers 12 different cards this season - his most recent a spectacular 95-rated TOTSSF item boasting 97 pace and 97 shooting. He also received a mid-season upgrade from a silver 73 to gold 79 following his transfer from Red Bull Salzburg, but even that doesn’t showcase his full range of skills. Expect him to surge into the mid-80s in FIFA 21. Predicted FIFA 21 player rating: 84