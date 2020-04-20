Exclusive BT broadband deals include £100 Reward Cards and discounted bills

Just because you're stuck on lockdown doesn't mean you can't treat yourself to a better broadband deal. With home internet being more vital than ever before you're going to want reliable speeds, especially if you streaming lots of extra content or running more devices at once than normal. Thankfully, these BT broadband deals are offering cheaper monthly fees and throwing in Reward Cards worth up to £100 too.

BT has saved its best deals for its superfast fibre broadband, slashing the price of its most popular package (BT Fibre 1) to its lowest price ever. If you've battened down the hatches at home, you might be looking to upgrade your broadband to deal with the sudden surge in usage, what with people working from home and the kids off school. Whether you've got a full house using multiple devices, or you want a fast, reliable connection for streaming 4K content and playing games, there's a package for everyone. And to sweeten the deal, GamesRadar can save you even more money with an exclusive offer that you won't find just by browsing the BT website.

BT's Superfast Fibre 1 and Superfast Fibre 2 deals are insanely cheap right now, coming in at £27.99 and £34.99 per month respectively. Better yet, these deals also come with an excellent bonus item. The Fibre 1 deal also has an £80 Reward Card thrown in for good measure, and who doesn't like free money? The card can be spent anywhere - at retail and online - that takes MasterCard (although it's online shopping for now considering all of the stores are closed). For the Fibre 2 broadband deal, you get a £100 Reward Card instead.

And don't be concerned about upgrades requiring home installation from a visiting technician. BT is holding off on home visits due to the Coronavirus lockdown, but the great thing about these fibre broadband packages is that if you already have a compatible line you can just have the kit sent out, and plug it in. You will need to activate the service yourself - it's super simple though.

Take a look at what's on offer below, as well as our guide to even more broadband deals if you want to check out the competition, or we've included a comparison chart at the end of this page too.

BT Superfast Fibre 1 | Inc. £80 Reward Card | 50Mb average speed | 24 months | £9.99 upfront | £27.99 per month

Exclusive offer: Fibre 1 is BT's most popular fibre broadband offering and has been reduced to its lowest price ever on the website, coming in at £27.99. But with this exclusive deal, you're getting that £80 Reward Card, essentially making the total bill £80 cheaper seeing as limitations on where you can spend it are basically zero. The 50Mb speed is ideal for a couple, or for households on the small side. You'll comfortably be able to download movies and games, and stream 4K content. The total cost over 24 months is £705.75.

View Deal

BT Superfast Fibre 2 | inc. £100 Reward Card | 67Mb average speed | 24 months | £9.99 upfront | £34.99 per month

Exclusive offer: BT has knocked off £5 off the monthly fees on its Superfast Fibre 2 package, which usually comes in at £39.99 per month. This excellent offer will save you £120 across the entire contract, but you can effectively add another £100 saving to that thanks to the offer also including a £100 reward card to spend anywhere where Master Card payments are accepted (pretty much everywhere nowadays). This faster broadband deal is great for larger homes and families. You'll be able to stream a variety of content on multiple devices at the same time without worrying about anyone hogging the bandwidth. It's a steal! The total cost over 24 months is £849.75.

View Deal

You can check out even more options by popping your postcode down below to see what's available in your area. If you're looking for more home entrainment options right now, check out the latest Disney Plus bundles. And if shoring up your devices' security is on your minds then our guides to the best antivirus (free and paid) and best VPN are well worth a look.