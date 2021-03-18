Everything announced during Square Enix Presents Spring 2021

The Square Enix Presents Spring 2021 presentation was packed full of reveals and updates for new games, including our first proper look at Project Athia, now called Forspoken . While we're still deep in our feelings about both Life is Strange: True Colors coming this fall and Black Panther coming to Marvel's Avengers later this year , we've put together a complete recap of everything Square Enix had to show at its nearly 45-minute presentation.

Outriders

A new cinematic trailer explored the monstrous side of Enoch, proving that you'll have much more to worry about in Outriders than just a bunch of gear-grubbing bandits. We then got a fresh look at gameplay, showing more of the high-level Anomaly abilities you'll be able to use beyond the demo .

Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy

This full bundle of Lara Croft's origin trilogy includes Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, as well as all of their DLC - all updated to take advantage of PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Just Cause Mobile

The frantic, fast-paced action of the Just Cause series comes to mobile devices, letting you take on both single-player and multiplayer challenges on the go. The trailer teased lots of explosive escapades, but all we have for a release date is "coming soon" for now.

Hitman Sniper Assassins

While 47's trilogy is over, the World of Assassination continues. From what we saw, it seems Diana Burnwood is back with a new set of contract killers to oversee across their international operations - and it's coming to mobile devices in 2021.

Space Invaders AR

The Taito arcade classic returns with a new augmented reality mobile game developed by Square Enix Montreal. You can sign up for a chance at upcoming playtests now at the official site .

Touhou Spell Bubble Side Story Pack 2 Sanae Arc

The crossover of the cult favorite Touhou series' with Puzzle Bobble mechanics gets a new chapter in this Side Story Pack starring Sanae Kochiya.

Darius Cozmic Revelation

The classic side-scrolling shoot-em-up action of Darius returns in this new bundle for Switch and PS4, including both G-Darius HD and DariusBurst Another Chronicle EX+, scheduled to arrive this autumn.

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends

While you've been able to play the latest Bubble Bobble on Switch and PS4 since May of last year, the Square Enix showcase confirmed that it's officially headed to PC via Steam.

Marvel's Avengers: War for Wakanda

On top of celebrating the official arrival of Marvel's Avengers new-gen versions, Crystal Dynamics also offered an extended gameplay demo of Operation: Hawkeye - Future Imperfect, and gave us our first look at Black Panther. He'll join the fight with the upcoming War for Wakanda expansion arriving later this year.

Balan Wonderworld

The latest trailer for the new game from the creators of Sonic the Hedgehog and Nights into Dreams focused on co-op adventures. You can play on your own, but you'll be able to put your costume powers together if you grab a friend - and it's coming soon on March 26.

Life is Strange: True Colors and Remastered Collection

The third installment in the Life is Strange series follows a new story in a new town, as a younger sister uses her powers of psychic empathy to come to grips with her brother's death. The whole thing is arriving on September 9, and the collector's edition will also include Life is Strange Remastered Collection, which bundles together updated versions of the original Life is Strange and Before the Storm. You'll also be able to pick the remastered collection up on its own if you prefer.

Forspoken

Formerly known as Project Athia, Square Enix finally revealed its proper title of Forspoken and confirmed its plans for a 2022 release date. We got a brief look at a cinematic trailer, which seemed to show the main character Frey soon after arriving in this strange world, and a gameplay trailer that saw her darting acrobatically through its rugged environment.