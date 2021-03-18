Black Panther coming to Marvel's Avengers

Marvel's Avengers Black Panther expansion is coming later this year, as confirmed by today's Square Enix Presents.

Black Panther: War For Wakanda doesn't have a release date, but we know that it will pit the evil Dr. Monica Rappaccini against T'Challa and the people of Wakanda. Rappaccini wants Vibranium, and Black Panther wants to keep it out of her hands. Marvel's Avengers version of Wakanda is certainly striking, with a mix of ancient ruins and gorgeous, glittering skyscrapers. And Black Panther's vibranium suit is absolute fire, all glittering black studs with matte black elements. It all looks very, very cool.

Marvel's Avengers teeased Black Panther in a trailer back in November 2020, after delaying a reveal out of respect for Chadwick Boseman, who sadly passed away in August 2020. Square Enix announced Kate Bishop instead.

Marvel's Avengers PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrades are now live , but you may want to make sure you have the space available for it. It'll take up between 74 to 104GB, depending on whether you're on PS5 and Xbox Series X . The new-gen version brings 4K 60FPS (capped at 1440p on Xbox Series S ), lightning fast load times, and a pettable dog. The updated version will also add quality of life changes like replayable campaign missions and a customizable HARM training room.

Marvel's Avengers recently made the XP grind harder to stop players from leveling up too fast, so if you're looking to get into it (or back into it) prepare for more of a grind. At least that grind will look good, and eventually, it'll come with Black Panther.

Marvel's Avengers Kamala Khan actor Sandra Saad won Best Performer at last year's Golden Joystick Awards.