Marvel’s Avengers game teases Black Panther in new trailer

Square Enix unveiled Kate Bishop's debut in Marvel's Avengers just yesterday, but another hero was teased in the reveal video: Black Panther.

Below, you can see the full reveal trailer from Crystal Dynamics, in which we can see Kate Bishop putting her skills to the test, helping the Avengers take the fight to AIM. Near the very end of the video though, as Hulk sits atop his throne, you can Black Panther's helmet near the feet of the green giant, lying on the floor among Captain America's shield and other superhero garb.

Black Panther was rumored to be joining the roster of Marvel's Avengers earlier this year, in a datamine leak that hit just before the game launched in September. Later on, Crystal Dynamics confirmed the addition of Black Panther, but announced that any details on the character would be postponed out of respect for Chadwick Boseman, who portrayed the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and sadly passed away in late August.

As revealed yesterday, Kate Bishop will be joining Marvel's Avengers early next month, on December 8. At some point after that, Clint Barton will be added to the game's expanding roster, and you can see the redesign of the character in the reveal trailer above for Bishop. Further on, we have little idea of what's in store for the game, but we do know that Spider-Man and Black Panther will be joining its ranks, with the former being a PlayStation exclusive character.

