Spider-Man will join Marvel's Avengers roster in early 2021, but only on PlayStation

Marvel's Avengers will add Spider-Man as a post-launch hero in early 2021 - but only for PlayStation users.

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man comes to Marvel's Avengers, exclusively on PlayStation. Crystal Dynamics offers early details on its own, unique take on the post-launch Hero: https://t.co/GA3t6Y40KI pic.twitter.com/TEho59XfIcAugust 3, 2020

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man will join the roster as one of the promised post-launch heroes, joining Hawkeye, who was announced during the last Marvel's Avengers War Room stream . This version of Spider-Man will be Crystal Dynamics' take on the web-slinger - so he's not related to Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man, or the Spider-Man: Miles Morales title releasing later in the year. Consider him an entirely different Spider-Beast, with his own story that will somehow tie-in to the Avengers' saga that Crystal Dynamics has crafted for Marvel's Avengers.

A PlayStation blog post goes into greater detail about Spidey's upcoming inclusion in the Avengers, stating that this will be "a familiar but fresh Spider-Man who needs to evolve to take on global threats alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes." Spider-Man will have enhanced customization options like the other heroes and his own unique skill tree with gadgets and skills you can upgrade along the way. Spider-Man's gear will also get a nice little boost from Hank Pym, SHIELD, Stark Industries, and other allies he'll make along the way.

Spider-Man will join the Avengers roster in early 2021 as a free downloadable hero for owners of the base game, exclusively on PS4 and PS5. Xbox fans looking forward to playing Marvel's Avengers may find this Spider-Man deal a serious blow - as of yet it doesn't look like Xbox will be getting any exclusive heroes, and Spider-Man is most certainly a fan favorite. We'll keep you updated in case Xbox gets its own exclusive Avenger...