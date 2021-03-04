Marvel's Avengers devs want to stop players levelling up too fast

Marvel's Avengers is reworking its progression system and cosmetic item acquisition for the new-gen launch later this month.

According to an official announcement on the Square Enix blog , "the current XP 'curve' isn't really a curve at all" and is more of a straight line, whereas in most other RPGs the amount of XP you need to level up increases as you gain levels. Because of the straight line progression system, players are encountering pacing issues like receiving skill points too quickly, which can be a lot to take in when first starting out in Marvel's Avengers. "We want each decision to invest in a skill or Heroic to be more meaningful," the blog post reads.

That's why Marvel's Avengers will increase the amount of XP needed to level up, starting from around level 25 and increasing as you move towards level 50. This change will only affect character level, not power level, but if you're below level 50 and want to level up a hero, the blog suggests you do so before March 18.

Square Enix is also reworking the cosmetic item acquisition system "with the goal of providing more player agency and clarity about how to obtain them by removing randomness from the process." As many items are currently only available through a random drop in store boxes or through the cosmetic vendor, Square Enix wants you to actively work towards a cosmetic of your choosing. That means Marvel's Avengers will temporarily disable random cosmetic item drops as the rework the system, but the cosmetic vendor will remain open with several outfits and nameplates.

Marvel's Avengers new-gen version for PS5 and Xbox Series X will launch on March 18 and will bring two graphic mode options: one that runs at 60fps and checkerboard 4K, and one that runs at 4K with a lower framerate.

