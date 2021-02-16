Marvel's Avengers new-gen version launches next month as free upgrade

Marvel's Avengers PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will launch March 18, alongside the new playable hero, Hawkeye.

The new-gen version of Marvel's Avengers will come as a free upgrade to those who own the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, and players can transfer their save game to keep their progress going. The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Marvel's Avengers means higher framerates and better visuals, with 4K resolution on PS5 and Xbox Series X and 1440p on Xbox Series S. The game will use the consoles' built in SSDs to drastically improve load times and their power to display higher-resolution textures, improved armor destruction, and farther draw distances. Considering I ran into some issues with buggy heroes, audio bugs, and busted UI screens during my Marvel's Avengers review on PS4, I can imagine this game will run smoother than the Hulkbuster suit on new-gen consoles.

But wait, that's not all - Marvel's Avengers will add its second new superhero to the fray on March 18: Hawkeye. Clint Barton will join the squad as a part of Marvel's Avengers Operation Hawkeye - Future Imperfect as a free addition to the core game on every platform. Future Imperfect won't just introduce Hawkeye, however, as you're getting a brand new villain - and it's a good one. You'll be up against Maestro, the version of Hulk that has Bruce Banner's brains and Hulk's strength and special abilities who has been driven mad by a future apocalypse.

The lead up to Future Imperfect started with Operation: Kate Bishop - Taking Aim, which introduced the first post-game hero, Kate Bishop. Future Imperfect will pick up in the wake of that storyline, with Hawkeye trying to find Nick Fury to help him stop the rise of AIM. His quest will take him to a future Earth destroyed by exterior forces, inhabited by Maestro himself. For more details, head to Square Enix's press release here .

Marvel's Avengers Kamala Khan actor Sandra Saad won Best Performer at last year's Golden Joystick Awards.