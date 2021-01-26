Every comic book movie coming your in 2021 and beyond
Check out the major comic books getting a big screen debut
Comic book movie adaptations have never been a bigger deal than they are right now, with Marvel and DC dominating our eyeballs on the big and small screens. Marvel Phase 4 is ready to bring us more Thor, some Black Widow, and The Eternals, while DC has a new Suicide Squad from James Gunn, The Batman, and more. Here's every comic book movie you need to know about for 2021 and beyond.
Doctor Strange
Release date: October 28, 2016 (UK) / November 4, 2016 (US)
The comic book: Marvel's first major character to dabble in the themes of black magic is Dr. Stephen Strange, a surgeon who turns to mysticism after suffering a car accident. It's during this time that he meets the Ancient One, whose teachings lead Strange to become the Sorcerer Supreme. He made his comic book debut in the early 60s and has gone on to feature in many titles and in a slew of different Marvel teams such as The Avengers and The Defenders.
The movie: There's been loads of adaptations in the works since the late 80s (we nearly had a Wes Craven-directed version in the mid-90s!) but only since Marvel's resurgence has one clawed its way out of development hell. Scott Derrickson is directing, a cracking choice bearing in mind he scared the britches off us in Sinister, and Benedict Cumberbatch takes on the role of the belligerent doctor. Shooting's been underway across the globe for a while now, and apart from some set photos, there's not much in the way of official info, although it looks like it's going to deal with the Doc's origin story.
The Wolverine 3
Release date: March 2, 2017 (UK) / March 3, 2017 (US)
The comic book: As the third Wolverine movie simmers away in pre-production Fox is keeping quiet on the plot details - so it's impossible to know exactly which comic book will be consulted for inspiration. But according to rumors, "Old Man Logan" is said to be first choice. The limited series takes place in a future where Wolverine has retired his fighting ways, and settled down to raise his family. That doesn't last for long, though, and before you know it he's in the thick of it.
The movie: Early marketing for the film so far consists of an image of Hugh Jackman holding up one of his adamantium claws, captioned with "One last time." Yes, it's his final performance as Logan. Adapting the "Old Man Logan" story makes for an apt send-off, considering Jackman has played the mutant for 16 years. Even if director James Mangold and writer Michael Green go another way, the movie's still gunning for an R-rating. Oh yeah, there will be blood.
Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2
Release date: April 28, 2017 (UK) / May 5, 2017 (US)
The comic book: In 2008 Marvel Comics rebranded the Guardians, ushering in a second iteration of their line-up. That roster of misfit crusaders includes Peter Quill, Gamora, Drax, Groot, Quasar, Adam Warlock and Rocket Raccoon, a bunch of previously-unconnected characters thrown together in one superhero team. Their mission? To protect the galaxy.
The movie: Shooting kicked off in February 2016, an event celebrated by writer-director James Gunn who posted a photo of the re-united Guardians on the set. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper all reprise their roles from the original, but we're still unsure of what their goals are this time around. Rumors hint that Star-Lord's ongoing search for his father will play a large part. And now we know Papa Quill is going to be played by Snake Pliss- I mean, Kurt Russell.
Wonder Woman
Release date: June 23, 2017 (US) / no UK release date yet
The comic book: Wonder Woman, or Princess Diana of Themyscira as she's known at home, is a warrior whose comic book history stretches back to the 1940s. She's raised as an Amazonian fighter, blessed with superhuman strength, speed and agility, skills that she's nurtured her whole life in order to protect mankind. She's fought tons of bad guys and won, thanks to her extensive arsenal of weapons.
The movie: After a decade of delays and a near-miss Joss Whedon version, the first ever live-action Wonder Woman movie is finally on its way. Patty Jenkins is at the helm, guiding this origin tale that stretches out over multiple locations. According to actress Gal Gadot, we'll see Diana in her homeland before she ventures forth into civilisation. It's not clear why she abandons Themyscira, but at some point her journey takes her to England during World War I. The first footage looks pretty darn impressive.
Spider-Man
Release date: July 28, 2017 (UK) July 7, 2017 (US)
The comic book: Spider-Man first appeared on the page back in the early 60s, and has gone on to feature in tons of dedicated titles and variants, as well as lending a hand in bigger Marvel Universe crossovers. There's no details on what story the movie will tackle, but it's said to take place during Peter Parker's high school years.
The movie: Jon Watts is set to direct the new Spider-Man movie. Let's be grateful that we're not getting a retread of the same Peter Parker origin story for the 900th time. Marvel and Sony's lips are sealed on the details but according to screenwriters Jon Francis Daley and Jonathan M. Goldstein we won't see him get bitten again by a radioactive spider. Plans to treat this like a true depiction of the character were confirmed when Tom Holland was cast - who's an actual teenager. For the first time we'll see Parker deal with his superheroism while at high school, in a way that Marvel boss Kevin Feige says will be similar to a John Hughes movie.
Thor: Ragnarok
Release date: October 27, 2017 (UK) / November 3, 2017 (US)
The comic book: Most of Marvel's movie adaptations don't tend to stick to their sources. So even though the film is called Ragnarok, we don't know which comic it will be based on. It could borrow from the events depicted in the Ragnarok storyline from Thor #80-84 by Michael Avon Oeming and Andrea Di Vito. In that run, Thor has to battle other Gods to save Asgard. At least that's better than the actual character of Ragnarok - a cyborg clone of Thor, who really messes things up during the Civil War story.
The movie: Taika Waititi is directing the movie; another first-timer at Marvel Studios. Chris Hemsworth is back as Thor, but if early rumors are true it looks like his third solo movie is going to split its time between the Norse god and Hulk. Both are sitting out Civil War and talk of them buddying up for a 'cosmic road trip' in Ragnarok might be why. At some point during their off-Earth adventure they'll encounter Loki, who we last saw masquerading as Odin, and a rumored new villain in the shape of Cate Blanchett's Hela.
Justice League
Release date: Part One: November 17, 2017 (UK, US), Part Two: June 14, 2019 (UK, US)
The comic book: Think of these guys like DC's version of The Avengers. The team started out with their own dedicated title in the 60s, bringing together several big players in the DC universe for bigger, bolder adventures. The original lineup consisted of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Cyborg, Aquaman, Green Lantern and Martian Manhunter. There's no word on what direction the movie might take, but there's a trove of resources in the comics.
The movie: A two-part superhero beast! Zack Snyder is directing, and Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot are suiting up as Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman. Additional members of the league who will debut in Dawn of Justice will take on larger roles here, including The Flash, Aquaman, Cyborg, and more. Shooting is scheduled to begin on Part One in April 2016, and feast your eyes on the first set photo for some costume and prop teases. Darkseid is one of the film's rumored villains - whose logo can be spotted in the Batman v Superman trailer - but he's probably going to be kept back until Part Two.
Gambit
Release date: 2017
The comic book: Originally a member of a thieves' guild, Gambit (aka Remy LaBeau) is a mutant with powers that allow him to manipulate kinetic energy. Even though that makes it easy to stir up chaos in endless ways, he often uses it to turn cards into dangerous weapons. He first arrived in the comics as an adversary of the X-Men, who remained cautious of him due to his shady past and even shadier alliances. Still, he managed to win them over and went on to led his own team, The X-Ternals.
The movie: A potential Gambit spin-off was in the works with Taylor Kitsch set to reprise the role from X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but we all know how that turned out, so here we are with a fresh version in the pipeline. Channing Tatum is taking over the part of the ragin' Cajun, Lea Seydoux joins him in a large supporting role (rumored to be Bella Donna Boudreaux) and Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity) is directing. The story? All under wraps for now, but with the production looming expect more info soon.
Black Panther
Release date: July 6, 2018 (UK) / February 16, 2018 (US)
The comic book: Another hero created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Black Panther (aka T'Challa) hails from the fictional African country of Wakanda. If the name sounds familiar that might be because it's the home of vibranium - the material used to create Captain America's shield. It's also woven together to create the iconic suit that protects T'Challa during battle. T'Challa inherits his title from his father T'Chaka, the Wakandan king murdered by Ulysses Klaw.
The movie: Chadwick Boseman kicks off his tenure as T'Challa in Civil War before moving onto his solo flick, that to be honest, we know next to nothing about. The most encouraging speck of news is that Creed's Ryan Coogler recently signed on to direct. The odd bit of chatter here and there hints toward a trek into the Black Panther's homeland of Wakanda.
The Flash
Release date: March 16, 2018 (US) / no UK release date yet
The comic book: The Flash is one of the first-ever speedsters to take off in such a big way. Back in the early 1940s, he debuted in Flash Comics #1 under the name Jay Garrick, and over the course of comic history, Barry Allen and Wally West also became The Flash. At times the multiverse allowed for more than one to exist in the same world., but whoever's in the scarlet suit, their abilities are the same: super-human speed and agility that defies science.
The movie: Even though The CW's small-screen take on The Flash is the best adaptation of the character yet, Grant Gustin won't be reprising his role for the cinematic universe. Ezra Miller was cast as the new Flash. He's rumored to make his debut in Dawn of Justice, then take a larger role in Justice League before this standalone venture. Phil Lord and Chris Miller (The LEGO Movie) etched out a story that director Seth Grahame-Smith will use as the basis for his script.
Avengers: Infinity War
Release date: Part 1: April 27, 2018 (UK) / May 4, 2018 (US), Part 2: April 26, 2019 (UK) / May 3, 2019 (US)
The comic book: The Avengers' fight against Thanos in a battle for the Infinity Stones (aka the Soul Gems) spanned the entire Marvel comic world and even had three limited series; Infinity Gauntlet, Infinity War and Infinity Crusade. In a nutshell, Thanos acquires all of the artefacts in an attempt to wield ultimate power over the entire universe.
The movie: Everything in the MCU has been building to the two-part Avengers film that's such a spectacle it's referred to as an "event." It's safe to say Thanos will be involved due to his obsession with collecting the Infinity Stones we've seen dotted throughout the earlier movies. Other than that? We know two-time Captain America helmers Anthony and Joe Russo are directing both instalments that are said to unite the entire Marvel universe. They've teased a huge amount of characters to tell a sprawling story that's rumored to rope in the Guardians Of The Galaxy and possibly Marvel's small-screen team, The Defenders.
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Release date: July 6, 2018 (US) / no UK release date yet
The comic book: Over the course of comic book history more than one character has taken up the name of Ant-Man. Hank Pym was the first to dabble with micro-sized heroism before he passed on those duties to professional thief Scott Lang. Wasp was the superhero name of Janet Van Dyne - but she flew alongside Pym's version, not Lang. So who knows which story the movie will use?
The movie: While director Peyton Reed joked that the movie will have a NC-17 rating - in response to Deadpool - it's likely that Marvel is targeting another PG-13. Seeing as it served the first film so well, it makes sense that the follow-up would be a family-friendly affair. Story-wise, it's too early to tell what kind of adventure Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will find themselves in as the titular pair, now that Lilly returns this time as Wasp. It's a diversion from the panels, but Marvel head Kevin Feige has teased that there's a "supercool" idea in the pipeline.
Animated Spider-Man movie
Release date: December 21, 2018 (US) / no UK release date yet
The comic book: Oh, you know him. He's your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! Peter Parker, the teenager bitten by a radioactive spider, turns his hand to crime-fighting on the streets of New York City thanks to his newly-found set of skills.
The movie: The second reboot of the webhead due in the next few years won't share any ties to the stand-alone Spider-Man outing. Phil Lord and Chris Miller are writing and directing the film, which should give you an indication of the type of adventures in store for the superhero. Lord and Miller's stock rose after the huge success of Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs, the Jump Street franchise and The LEGO Movie. We might not know a lot about their take on Spider-Man but with this pair at the helm, that speaks volumes.
Aquaman
Release date: July 27, 2018 (US) / no UK release date yet
The comic book: Theres no doubt Aquaman's a cool name, but the superhero wasn't born with it. The King of Atlantis' real name is Arthur Currie, and he was introduced into DC's comics universe back in the 1940s as one of the founding members of the Justice League. His reputation's been dragged through the mud a bit, mainly because he's so serious and possesses powers that aren't exactly impressive. In more recent years, he's been revamped to make him a bit more badass.
The movie: Jason Momoa's solo outing as the underwater god follows on from his Dawn of Justice cameo and a supporting role in Justice League. James Wan, who's proven he can direct any genre, is working from a script by Kurt Johnstad. With Amber Heard tackling the part of Aquaman's queen, Mera, in Justice League, expect her to make an appearance in his solo outing too.
Captain Marvel
Release date: March 8, 2019 (US) / no UK release date yet
The comic book: Captain Marvel is another of those names that many characters adopt throughout the comics. Mar-Vell, a member of the Kree, first held the honor, and currently the title belongs to Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who inherits loads of alien powers including superhuman strength and the ability to shoot energy blasts from her hands. She's been the subject of her own comic series since 2012.
The movie: As the second female-led Marvel movie (Ant-Man and The Wasp just snags first place) this is a big deal. If it turns out well? We might finally get that Black Widow movie we deserve. So, naturally, tons of actresses are gunning for the part and fancasters place Emily Blunt and Olivia Wilde at the top of their wishlists. With screenwriters Meg LeFauve (Inside Out) and Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy) still working out the story, it's too early to tell who might be the better fit.
Shazam
Release date: April 5, 2019 (US) / no UK release date yet
The comic book: One of DC's most beloved superheroes from the 1940s has hit a few bumps in the road due to legal wranglings with competitors. Like many comic characters, he's also had his fair share of retcons. That's not stopped Shazam, aka Billy Batson, from continuing his mission to do good. Originally he receives his abilities after meeting a wizard who gives him the opportunity to become a superhuman adult whenever he says "Shazam!" There's been a few tweaks since to fit DC's New 52 overhaul.
The movie: Part of DC's cinematic universe, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is already onboard to play Shazam's adversary, Black Adam. It's kind of strange that the bad guy has been cast before the lead, director, or writer have been announced, but oh, well.
Inhumans
Release date: July 12, 2019
The comic book: The Inhumans hail from a relatively low-key area of the Marvel universe. Even though they debuted back in the 1960s and received their own title in the 1970s, they haven't blown up in the same way as, oh, The Avengers. That's okay, these guys aren't the same breed of hero. They were created by the Kree during a series of experiments with early man that resulted in a race of superpowered humans.
The movie: The Inhumans will be familiar to fans of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as several have appeared in recent seasons. It's still uncertain if those same characters will appear in the big-screen outing. At the moment there's no confirmed details regarding crew, cast or story, but if the rumors are true Black Bolt might lead the crew - and he might be played by Vin Diesel
Cyborg
Release date: April 3, 2020 (US) / no UK release date yet
The comic book: Cyborg first appeared in DC Comics back in 1980, and spent much of his time as a member of the Teen Titans. A half-man, half-machine superhero, he started life as a promising young athlete named Victor Stone desperate to be a success in the eyes of his father. After suffering a horrific injury, his scientist dad kits him out with cybernetic replacement limbs, making his son into DC's version of The Terminator. Sort of.
The movie: Victor Stone makes his debut in Dawn of Justice played by Ray Fisher and will play a crucial role in Justice League. As for his solo movie? Plot details are non-existent so far.
Green Lantern Corps
Release date: June 19, 2020 (US) / no UK release date yet
The comic book: The Green Lantern Corps are an intergalactic law enforcement crew who watch over the various universes in DC's comic world. The name 'Green Lantern' is a blanket rank for any officer in the team, with the most famous being Hal Jordan, John Stewart and Alan Scott. Since their debut, the team have become known for their extensive abilities thanks to the Power Rings they each wear.
The movie: Completely ignoring the Ryan Reynolds-starring 2011 movie, this reboot stands alongside Warner Bros. other DC titles by re-introducing the Green Lanterns. Yes, looks like we'll be getting multiple lanterns by the title. Tyrese Gibson (Fast and the Furious) is so desperate for a part he's even created his own campaign to play Stewart, and D.B. Woodside has expressed interest in the part too. As for right now, it's up in the air who'll nab the part of John Stewart or any of the other Lanterns.
Deadpool 2
Release date: TBC
The comic book: The spawn of Robert Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza first debuted in New Mutants #98, as a blatant rip-off of DC's Deathstroke character Slade Wilson. Except Deadpool breaks the fourth wall, dies, returns from the dead, and constantly rewrites his origin story. Over the years since he debuted he's headlined several comic titles and appeared in numerous superhero teams including X-Force.
The movie: It's early days on this one, but seeing as Deadpool is a box office smash it won't be long before Fox confirms that the newly-announced January 2018 spot is being reserved for the sequel. Ryan Reynolds is reprising his leading role and Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are currently writing the script. It may include Domino but will 100% include Deadpool's comic book pal, Cable.
The Sandman
Release date: TBC
The comic book: Neil Gaiman's comic follows a character named Morpheus - who also goes by Dream and Sandman - the god of dreams. The world Gaiman creates is part fantasy and part horror, taking up residence at DC's genre imprint Vertigo for its 75-issue run. It's a cult classic.
The movie: Development hell is a term that should be strictly reserved for this adaptation. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Steven S. Goyer have both been attached for years in producer roles. Last summer Gordon-Levitt explained how difficult transferring the serial comic story into a feature was, and last word from Goyer was that the movie had shifted from Warner to New Line Cinema where a new writer would hash out a fresh script. It's happening, folks. It just might take a while.
Untitled Batman solo movie
Release date: TBC
The comic book: If rumors are to be believed, the comic basis for the first Batman solo flick is Under The Red Hood, a storyline that deals with the resurrection of the second Robin, Jason Todd, who was brutally murdered by the Joker. His return isn't a rosy affair, though. He adopts a new vigilante monicker, Red Hood, and his methods take a violent turn.
The movie: Ben Affleck is apparently in Warner's crosshairs to star, direct and write the movie, with scripting help from DC's creative officer Geoff Johns. While we've not had any definitive word from the studio, reports state that The Joker may appear alongside Red Hood and Batman.. It's expected that this is the first of a new Batman trilogy - hurrah!
Chew
Release date: TBC
The comic book: This inventive comic series hails from Image Comics, and was created by Rob Guillory and Peter Layman. The story revolves around Tony Chu, a cop with a special ability - he's a Cibopath. That means he gathers information and clues ("psychic impressions") from anything that passes his lips. Being a cop that means he might have to put some stuff down his gullet he's not too happy about.
The movie: Production on this animated feature kicked off in 2014. Jeff Krelitz directs, and The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun (that's Glenn) voices the role of Tony Chu. Felicia Day (Supernatural) supplies the voice of Amelia Mintz, and David Tennant is lending his tones to the part of Mason Savoy. It's currently in post-production, so we should be hearing about a release date any day now.
Justice League Dark
Release date: TBC
The comic book: The other Justice League. Unlike the mainstream good guys, this team consists of lesser-known, darker DC characters. Theyre the types who linger on the fringes of the comic book universe like Constantine, Deadman and Swamp Thing, getting up to all sorts of mischief that's not exactly wholesome. As a group they're a new addition to the comics-verse; the characters first joined forces in 2011 for their own title.
The movie: This was Guillermo Del Toro's baby for years, and even though he's still involved in developing story elements and selecting writers, he won't be directing. No official announcements have arrived as yet, but rumors have put Big Bad Wolves duo Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado and Evil Dead revivalist Fede Alvarez up for the gig. Colin Farrell, Ewan McGregor, Ben Mendelsohn, Monica Bellucci and Ron Perlman might be nabbing lead roles.
The New Mutants
Release date: TBC (rumored for 2018)
The comic book: If you've heard of New Mutants, it's probably thanks to Monsieur Deadpool. He first debuted in the series, but that was issue 98! Before he arrived, this band of... new mutants got up to all sorts of adventures as far back as 1983 when the series started. Cannonball, Sunspot, Wolfsbane, Karma and Dani Moonstar were the first bunch of teenagers trained by Professor X. Over the years, the New Mutants line-up shifted to include other youngsters who went on to become X-Men.
The movie: Josh Boone is writing and directing the film, and if you've seen his previous output (The Fault In Our Stars) it won't come as a surprise that it's aiming for a YA vibe. Don't let that put you off - Boone is described by Fox's Marvel head Simon Kinberg as a massive comic book fan, who's already assembled a plan for the movie.
The Crow
Release date: TBC
The comic book: James O'Barr's series dropped in the late 80s and made a huge impression. Here is a superhero whose activities are of the antihero variety, and yet it's impossible not to root for musician Eric Draven who returns from the grave to seek revenge on the scumbags who killed both he and his girlfriend. A compelling read that's grimy as hell.
The movie: This reboot has been through the wringer. Directors and lead actors have come and gone and then to top it all off Relativity Media went bankrupt. So where does it stand now? According to O'Barr, it's still happening and shooting is supposed to begin March 2016. Jack Huston has dropped out of the lead role, leaving Corin Hardy (The Hallows) directing, Andrea Riseborough as Top Dollar, Jessica Brown Findlay as Shelly, and Forest Whitaker in an unnamed role.
Chrononauts
Release date: TBC
The comic book: This time travel bromance is the product of writer Mark Millar and artist Sean Murphy, and revolves around two space-time-continuum travelers named Corbin Quinn and Danny Reilly. The pair's journey becomes a global sensation, as their first steps into the "time stream" are broadcast worldwide on live TV.
The movie: Universal optioned the adaptation in March 2015, with Fast and the Furious' Chris Morgan attached to produce and write. A few months later, Millar said that the two leads have been found. In his words, they're "big stars" that the studio is hoping will float several movies in a new franchise. No word on who they are or when the film's due out.
Starlight
Release date: TBC
The comic book: Duke McQueen is a former space hero who's put his glory days behind him. Now that his wife's gone it's up to him to raise their children. Despite this, when an offer arrives from the far reaches of the galaxy inviting him to return for one last adventure, it proves a little tough to turn down.
The movie: Another Mark Millar adaptation that's in the works at Fox, this bad boy was snapped up before the first issue hit stands. X-Men producer Simon Kinberg is attached to guide it to the screen, and Rogue One scribe Gary Whitta completed a recent draft of the screenplay.
Descender
Release date: TBC
The comic book: One of the hottest sci-fi comics in recent years is a beautifully-drawn space tale about a robot genocide. Set during a time when household androids are commonplace, a giant fleet of Harvester machines attempt to obliterate Earth, leading to humanity's destruction of every single A.I. and 'bot. Every single one except Tim-21, a companion robot who, as it turns out, might be the key to stopping the Harvesters.
The movie: Another early development that Sony purchased the rights to before the first issue was published. That was January 2015 and it's taken until January 2016 for the movie to settle on writer Jesse Wigutow (Bad Santa 2) to pen the screenplay.
Bloodshot and Harbinger
Release date: TBC
The comic books: Bloodshot tells of a former soldier brought back from the dead and transformed into an unstoppable killing machine blessed with superhuman strength and agility. Based on its premise, Harbinger sounds more in tune with the X-Men, which might have something to do with its creator, former Marvel Editor-in-chief Jim Shooter. It follows a young telekinetic runaway recruited into the shady Harbinger Organisation, which provides respite for a group of superpowered teens.
The movie: Sony snapped up the rights to these two series in the hopes of crafting another interconnected movie universe, starting with Bloodshot, then a sequel, two Harbinger movies, and then a crossover film called Harbinger Wars. The talent attached is impressive even though it's still in development. John Wick duo David Leitch and Chad Stahelski are directing Bloodshot from a script by Jeff Wadlow (Kick-Ass 2) and Eric Heisserer (The Thing remake).
Infinite Horizon
Release date: TBC
The comic book: Image Comics' six-issue miniseries reimagines Homer's The Odyssey as a modern war tale. Written by Gerry Duggan and drawn by Phil Noto, it tells of a fearless soldier called The Captain who leads a group of abandoned soldiers on a 10-year journey back home. Along the way, they face Cyclops, sirens and the call of war.
The movie: That Greg Berlanti (The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl) just can't keep his hands off comic books. Warner Bros. picked up the rights to the series along with a script by Ryan Condal (Hercules), and Berlanti's production company are taking control of development.