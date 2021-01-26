Every comic book movie coming your in 2021 and beyond

Release date: October 28, 2016 (UK) / November 4, 2016 (US)

The comic book: Marvel's first major character to dabble in the themes of black magic is Dr. Stephen Strange, a surgeon who turns to mysticism after suffering a car accident. It's during this time that he meets the Ancient One, whose teachings lead Strange to become the Sorcerer Supreme. He made his comic book debut in the early 60s and has gone on to feature in many titles and in a slew of different Marvel teams such as The Avengers and The Defenders.

The movie: There's been loads of adaptations in the works since the late 80s (we nearly had a Wes Craven-directed version in the mid-90s!) but only since Marvel's resurgence has one clawed its way out of development hell. Scott Derrickson is directing, a cracking choice bearing in mind he scared the britches off us in Sinister, and Benedict Cumberbatch takes on the role of the belligerent doctor. Shooting's been underway across the globe for a while now, and apart from some set photos, there's not much in the way of official info, although it looks like it's going to deal with the Doc's origin story.