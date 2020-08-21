Epic is hosting a "Free Fortnite Cup" this weekend, seemingly confirms no season extension for iOS players

A "Free Fortnite Cup" is set to take place on Sunday August 23, Epic has announced.

In a blog post on Epic's official website, the developer addresses the recent removal of Fortnite from both Apple's App Store and the Google Play store after Epic added its own direct payment system in-game and stated it will be hosting a cup for players to get "one more Victory Royale with friends across all platforms this Sunday".

"These are the final days of the entire Fortnite community's ability to play together," the post begins, "Apple has blocked Fortnite from the App store, preventing players from updating to new versions. Players on iOS devices will be left behind on Chapter 2 - Season 3 while everyone else jumps into the Chapter 2 - Season 4 launch on August 27".

All of your friends. Fabulous prizes. And one bad apple. We’re droppin the #FreeFortnite Cup on August 23.Check out our blog for full info: https://t.co/BFpiMQoWIDAugust 21, 2020

Amidst Epic filing legal papers against Apple in the wake of the App store removal and airing a Ninteen Eighty-Fortnite short in-game, there has been some question as to whether Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 would get pushed back, but with the statement above, the blog post appears to confirm it is still set to launch on August 27.

For four hours, players taking part have the opportunity to win prizes in the Cup, with details about how many points you'll score as a solo player in up to 12 matches for bagging Victory Royales, eliminations, and active time spent in Battle Royale. Players that score 10 points earn a "Tart Tycoon Outfit", and top-scoring players will get a real-life adjustable hat shipped to their homes. Players can also win gaming hardware by finding as many Fortnite Apples as possible.

