Emma Stone denies Spider-Man 3 rumors

Is the multiverse coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Well, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, that much seems guaranteed. The bigger question concerns whether the upcoming Spider-Man 3 will feature the multiverse, and, therefore, if we will see other Spider-Men in the movie.

Andrew Garfield has already shot down rumors of reprising his title role from The Amazing Spider-Man, and now Emma Stone, who played Gwen Stacy opposite Garfield's Peter Parker, has said that Marvel has not been in touch about Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"I have heard those rumors. I don't know if I'm supposed to say anything, but I'm not [involved]," she told MTV News. She then mouthed the words "I'm not" and added: "I don't know what you're supposed to respond as an alumnus."

Previous reports have indicated that Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, and Garfield will all return for the upcoming Spider-Man sequel. Stone's appearance in the movie was previously noted to only be possible if the actor was able to film following her pregnancy. We do know, though, that Alfred Molina is back as Doctor Octopus, having played the character in Maguire's Spider-Man 2, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro, last seen in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, is also back – Foxx even confirmed the casting in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Despite Marvel’s recent wave of release date announcements, including Guardians of the Galaxy 3 landing in 2023, the Spider-Man threequel has held firm. The Marvel Phase 4 entry has wrapped filming and is set for December 17, 2021. Fingers crossed this multiverse of madness will see Stone and Garfield back in action.

