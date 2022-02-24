The best Elden Ring Rune farming techniques for quick and easy levelling up

A good Elden Ring Rune farming methodology will help you level up or pay for merchant's stock easier and faster than ever. It's not hard to find big sources of Runes in Elden Ring, but cutting down the monsters that hold them… that's less easy. However, we've found some ways to boost the Runes you earn, and a location for Rune farming that's pretty effective and incredibly safe. Here's the best Elden Ring Rune farming technique for quick and easy Rune acquisition.

How to farm Runes easily in Elden Ring

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

The best place we've found for Rune farming in Elden Ring is the Impassable Greatbridge in Southeast Caelid, the diseased and fiery region to the East of the starting zone of Limgrave. Farming really efficiently in Limgrave isn't really a thing, though there's plenty of spots for you to grind in the classic Soulsborne fashion, clearing out areas of enemies and then letting them respawn so you can kill them all again.

But for farming, this is the best spot we found and it can be reached fairly early if you're careful, using Torrent to avoid the enemies on the way rather than brawling with them. Specifically, once you find the Impassable Greatbridge Site of Grace (marked above), you want to look behind you (up the hill to the West) at the ongoing conflict between the fire-wielding knights of Redmane and the giant-headed horror dogs.

These two enemies will always fight when brought close, and you might want to ride Torrent up close to them to make sure they all load and spawn in properly. There's a rocky clifftop that's easy to jump onto (one that you can see below) where you can observe the fighting.

This method takes a little while - both sides have a lot of health - but the benefit of it is that even if an NPC kills an enemy, your Tarnished gets the Runes as if you'd killed them personally. Meaning you can just sit on the rocks with a sandwich, watch them slaughter each other and absorb the energy of the dead. You don't even need to hold your controller.

Once they're done and one side is victorious - usually the knights - you can either ride through and cut down the survivors (now weakened after the battle), or you can just take the ten second ride back to the Site of Grace and respawn them. We found you get 1500-2000 Runes each time doing this, and while that's not a huge deal in the late game, it's a big help to early players looking for an advantage.

How to get more Runes

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Generally increasing your Runes as you play is always good to do, as they're the lifeblood of everything. Even if you're not farming, there's a lot you can do to generally increase your Runic income and generally keep in mind.

Shatter the glowing white skulls you see around the landscape. These have little consumable Golden Rune items inside, and while they're only 200 each, eventually you'll have an inventory of dozens.

The Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot is a fairly rare consumable that you can find around the game, one that boosts your Rune income for a short time when used. Save these for big fights you think you have a good chance of winning.

Like at the Impassable Greatbridge, you'll occasionally come across areas where enemies are fighting with each other. This is always your chance to sit back and effectively let them do the work for you.

If you want a big batch of Runes fast, try looking for early-game bosses you forgot about and are now overleveled for. The rewards won't be quite as meaningful, but it can be a good way to get a sudden boost.

Head to a merchant and sell anything you don't need. We don't recommend getting rid of unique items, but the equipment dropped by foot soldiers or the excess consumables earned from crafting are a safe bet if you're not using them.

If you see an enemy with glowing gold eyes, they're a special kind of foe who won't be any tougher, but will nonetheless drop more Runes when killed. Take them down as a priority!

