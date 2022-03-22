Elden Ring players are killing bosses and each other by rolling around

There's a new Elden Ring PvP meta in town, and it involves rolling around like Sonic the Hedgehog and shocking foes to death.

There are videos from a bunch of Elden Ring players rolling into enemy players and bosses to kill them, but YouTuber Marco Yolo in particular goes above and beyond by dressing up as the famously fast hedgehog and turning the whole thing into a production. Behold:

Surprisingly, this isn't an exploit or mod but rather a perfectly legit (for now) way to defend against invaders or take down bosses. Now that these videos are doing the rounds, it's possible FromSoftware will nerf the movie, so enjoy it while you can. All you need to do is obtain the Lightning Ram Ash of War from a Teardrop Scarab in Altus Plateau and attach it to an eligible weapon. Then, as you approach your target, activate it and roll into the poor sucker. Repeat until the enemy dies. Here's a pair of cooperators protecting their precious runes from an invading player:

you may not like it, but this is the current Elden Ring pvp meta pic.twitter.com/pGIv2iZueFMarch 20, 2022 See more

And here's another player channeling Sonic the Hedgehog and Blanka from Street Fighter to frankly embarrass the Sanguine Noble boss. Though, to be fair, this technique wouldn't work as well on a tougher boss like Malenia, but it's fascinating how well it works on this relatively easy mid-game boss.

This is so fucking stupid and I love it pic.twitter.com/3uNG8GGTSuMarch 20, 2022 See more

