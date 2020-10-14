$18.99 for an Echo Dot means I'm leaving Google for Alexa's charms

Sorry, Google, I really tried to make it work, but your increasing confusion between the word 'off' and 'on' when I'm trying to voice-activate lights is driving me insane and I've decided to give Alexa a second chance. I know your search engine is far superior, but the Amazon Echo Dot is down to $18.99 for the rest of the day and I'm totally in.

That's right folks, despite my smarthome being run by a Google Home Mini for a few years now, I'm heading back to Alexa via this super cheap third-gen Amazon Echo Dot. The last time I spoke to Alexa (an older version years ago) I asked what the Man City score was she told me "a man is a type of human" and I haven't been back since. Fingers crossed things have changed!

From what I hear, Amazon's Alexa smart assistant has come on leaps and bounds in recent years and I could never really gel with Google's "Hey, Google" activation system which is way more clunky than just saying 'Alexa' to wake your smart speaker.

The Echo Dots aren't the only Echo deals still going in today Amazon Prime Day deals, but stock is running low on some of them and you might have to wait a bit longer for delivery. The deals end at midnight PT and GMT by the way. Check out the latest offers below. As always, you'll need to be a Prime member to benefit from these deals, but you can just sign up for the free trial if you haven't used it yet.

The Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker is a great all-round device. Activated via Alexa-enabled voice commands, you can ask it questions to save you the bother of picking up your phone. Weather, sports scores, news updates, anything you can think of really. You can even use it to order takeaway, and turn on smart lighting or heating. It's a decent music speaker too, and ideal for voice-requesting tunes.

You can see the savings on that Echo Dot and many more devices below.

Don't miss these Prime Day Echo device deals

Echo Dot | $49.99 $18.99 at Amazon

Amazon has just made the Echo Dot cheaper than ever before. It's clearly clearing out and discontinuing this popular flat-shaped Echo Dot smart speaker for when the new spherical version arrives at the end of the month. You've no excuse at this price, this is a red hot Prime Day deal that will surely sell out before the sale finishes. If you're in the UK, you can also get it for £49.99 £18.99 at AmazonView Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | $89.99 $44.99 for (Prime members only) at Amazon

If you're looking to step up your smart home game, this is a great place to start, or even continue: a lovely touchscreen display powered by Alexa that can act as something as simple as a clock but with so much more besides. If you're in the UK, check out this deal that brings it down to £79.99 £39.99 at AmazonView Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | $129.99 $64.99 for (Prime members only) at Amazon

Prefer a larger screen for your connected home? No problem - the Echo Show 8 offers the same built-in Alexa support with a spacious 8" touchscreen. Make video calls to family, see the details of video recipes in the kitchen, or use it as an even bigger clock. If you're in the UK, check out this deal for £119.99 £59.99 at Amazon.View Deal

Amazon Echo (4th gen) | $99.99 at Amazon

The new Amazon Echo is one of the most complete rethinks offered by the company for one of its best devices, tying together a variety of smart home elements into a classy design, with improved voice recognition and speakers to boot. Pre-orders are open now and if you're quick you can get one with a free Philips Hue bulb that you can activate via voice command on this Echo speaker. You can grab one in the UK for £89.99 at Amazon.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) | $49.99 at Amazon

Like the Echo, the Dot benefits from many of the tweaks Amazon has managed to cram into the spherical design but for a lower price. Rest assured, Alexa is still just as capable, making this a bit of a smart home bargain. If you fancy picking up two of them, you can save $20 with this coupon code: DOT2PACK. Or you can get a UK pre-order for £49.99 at Amazon.View Deal

Amazon Echo Spot $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

The diminutive Echo Spot smart speaker with a display is perfect for bedside tables or home-office desks. Or better yet, how about both. Use the coupon code ECHOSPOT2PK at checkout to get a pair of them for just $149.98. If you're in the UK, pick up a Spot for £119.99 £79.99 at Amazon.

View Deal

Speaking of Dot deals, there are alternative bundles on offer if you know what you want from your smart home. You can get one with a smart plug for £28.99. Or how about a Dot with a white smart bulb for £23.99? Or if you'd like a bundle with a fancy Philips Hue Color bulb (the newer version that doesn't require a hub), that's a steal at just £38.99.

