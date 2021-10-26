Dune 2 confirmed for 2023 release

Dune 2 is officially happening and it's coming October 20, 2023, Warner Bros. and Legendary have confirmed.

Dune: Part One adapts part of Frank Herbert's novel, which is split into three books. It premiered in theaters and on HBO Max just last week, but there's still more story to tell. Writer and director Denis Villeneuve had been optimistic about the sequel being greenlit, but it wasn't a sure thing until now. Today the official Dune Twitter account shared the Dune 2 logo along with the caption: "This is only the beginning," echoing a line from Zendaya's Chani at the end of Dune: Part One.

"I just received news from Legendary that we are officially moving forward with Dune: Part Two," writer and director Denis Villeneuve said in a statement (via THR). "It was a dream of mine to adapt Frank Herbert’s Dune and I have the fans, the cast, and crew, Legendary and Warner Bros. to thank for supporting this dream. This is only the beginning."

As the first movie sort of straddles the first and second books from the original novel, Dune 2 will likely do the same with the second and third books in the 1965 sci-fi classic. In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Villeneuve teased that the sequel will be "more fun" and "more cinematic," but avoided sharing anything further about the plot or characters. If you want an idea of where the story could go, you can read about what happens next in the books here (spoilers for both Dune books, obviously).

