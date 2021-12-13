Dr. Dre shares snippet of new track with Eminem for GTA Online update

Dr. Dre has revealed a sneak peek at a brand new song that'll feature in GTA Online The Contract update later this week.

As first reported over the past weekend by RockstarIntel, Dre posted a snippet of a brand new track to his official YouTube channel. Right now, the track doesn't have an official title, but the new snipper from Dre reveals that it'll also feature Eminem in some capacity, and will debut through the new brand new update coming to GTA Online later this week.

Additionally, Anderson. Paak posted a brief look at a new in-game scene from GTA Online through his Instagram account. The new clip from The Contract update appears to show a scene featuring both Paak and Dre recording a new track, which makes sense given that Dre is appearing as himself in the new update for Rockstar's online mode.

The Contract update for GTA Online launches later this week on Wednesday, December 15. It'll feature the player character teaming up with Franklin and Lamar from the single-player portion of GTA 5, as the trio offer their celebrity-helping services to high profile personnel in need, which in this case includes none other than Dr. Dre. It's releasing as a free update for all GTA Online players, and if we know anything from GTA 5, things are bound to get messy.

