Dominique Thorne's Ironheart will debut in Black Panther 2 ahead of Disney Plus series

Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams, AKA Ironheart, will debut in Black Panther 2 ahead of the character's self-titled Disney Plus series.

In an interview with Comicbook, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that Thorne has already filmed scenes for Black Panther 2, officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. "We're shooting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, right now, and the character of Riri Williams, you will meet in Black Panther 2 first," Feige said. "She started shooting, I think, this week before her Ironheart series."

It's unclear at this point whether Ironheart the superhero will appear in Black Panther 2 or just her alter ego, the 15-year-old engineering genius Riri Williams. Riri becomes a superhero after she builds an Iron Man-like suit of armor out of stolen parts from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she'd been attending on scholarship (because of course). She later meets with Tony Stark and earns his approval to become a full-fledged superhero. No word yet on whether Robert Downey Jr. will have any sort of cameo role as Tony Stark in Black Panther 2 or the Ironheart series.

The Ironheart Disney Plus series will debut sometime after Black Panther 2, though there isn't a concrete release date just yet. Thorne is the only actor confirmed to play a role at this point, but we learned back in April that Chinaka Hodge will be the series' head writer. Hodge is known for her work on the Snowpiercer TNT series, as well as Apple TV Plus's Amazing Stories.

While we wait for Black Panther 2, here's everything we know so far about Marvel Phase 4 and where to find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.