$60 off the Galaxy Watch 3 is a super Samsung smartwatch deal

The Cyber Monday smartwatch deals are here, and this one's a doozy. You can save $60 off either the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 in mystic silver or the black model with Bluetooth, and never miss a notification again.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 can monitor Sp02, V02 max, and your heart-rate, and track your sleep and workouts. If you're more interested in being social than sweating, it pairs seamlessly with Android devices and select iOS devices for reading your texts and making calls. If you have a smart home you'll be able to control it from your wrist, and Samsung Pay means no need to carry your wallet with you everywhere you go.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 in Mystic Silver - $429.99 $339.99 at Dell

Connects with your phone for call handling, music remote handling, microphone, SMS notifications, automatic exercise recognition, and more. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 with Bluetooth in Black - $429.99 $369.99 at Dell

The 45mm model in black can also connect with your phone for call handling, music remote handling, microphone, SMS notifications, automatic exercise recognition, and more. View Deal

There are lots of Cyber Monday gaming deals on offer at the moment, but deals on smartwatches are rare. We're tracking everything from Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals to Cyber Monday TV deals so, keep checking in whatever you cyber needs.