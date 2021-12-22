Marvel officially releases the trippy new Doctor Strange 2 trailer

If you stuck around to the end of the credits after Spider-Man: No Way Home , you'll have seen the first trailer for Doctor Strange 2 – officially titled Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Well, Marvel has now officially released the trailer online.

The footage begins with the new Sorcerer Supreme, Wong (Benedict Wong), warning Strange not to cast a spell – words which he uttered in Spider-Man: No Way Home. And following on from the last Spidey movie, the multiverse seems to be causing a fair amount of trouble in New York City – and beyond.

We see Strange enlist the help of Wanda Maximoff, AKA Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), who's hiding out somewhere remote after the events of WandaVision. There are also glimpses of Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Baron Mordo looking very different from the first Doctor Strange movie, Rachel McAdams' Christine in a wedding dress, an injured Wong, and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), who's making her MCU debut in this movie.

A second Dr. Strange also appears in the trailer, who looks far eviler than his MCU counterpart. Could this be the same Strange variant we saw in the Disney Plus animated series What If? There's also a green alien throwing a bus in New York – quite enough to be dealing with for one movie.

Sam Raimi replaces Scott Derrickson in the director's chair for the sequel, while Loki screenwriter Michael Waldron helped pen the script.