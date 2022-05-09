Marvel fans react to a fancasting favorite making their MCU debut in Doctor Strange 2

*This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness*

The cameos featured in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have been the topic of conversation online over the Marvel sequel's opening weekend, as fans share their excitement, or disappointment, as to who was – or wasn't – included.

One cameo, in particular, has earned quite the reaction, and that's likely down to the fact that it's essentially a fan-casting come to life; John Krasinski's introduction as Reed Richards, the super stretchy leader of the Fantastic Four.

In the movie, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is tasked with protecting teenager America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) from those out to steal her dimension-hopping powers. The pair's trippy travel, which is often accidental due to America's lack of control over her abilities, comes to the attention of the Illuminati, a team of superheroes trying to maintain order within the multiverse – and one of those figures is Richards. But what did the viewers think of the reveal?

"Screamed like a kid when John Krasinski was introduced as Reed Richards because I admire him so much!" enthused one Twitter user, as another said: "I absolutely popped seeing Reed Richards show up and I really hope John Krasinski is confirmed for Fantastic Four. He was my first favourite hero lol."

"I still can't believe JOHN KRASINSKI!! was in MOM as Reed Richards," gushed a third. "LLLIIIKKKKEEEE!!!? I would've loved to see more of him tbh. I'm just hoping that this wasn't the last time I'll see him in MCU."

Crazy how we manifested John Krasinski into Reed RichardsMay 8, 2022 See more

"JOHN KRASINSKI IS REED RICHARDS IN THE MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE WE HAVE WON," tweeted another.

Unfortunately for Krasinski's Mr. Fantastic, he and his pals didn't get to stick around for very long, as Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff burst into the Illuminati headquarters and took out the likes of Richards, Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), and Professor X (Patrick Stewart). But this is Marvel after all, and like Wanda says in the movie, "There's a solution to every problem" when one concerns themselves with a multiverse, so another version of him could always appear at a later date.

Reacting to that one scene specifically, another fan wrote: "I've wanted John Krasinski and Reed Richards FOREVER. Also it was fun to see Wanda at full power and absolutely destroy everything and everyone."

Not everyone was digging the new MCU addition, though. One critic took to social media to say, "John Krasinski is a good actor, don't get me wrong, but a horrible casting for Reed Richards. Same for Hayley Atwell, Captain Carter was so corny. Everyone else was cool though, even America Chavez (I doubted her early on but she's good). Loved MoM."

"John Krasinski is uninspired casting. You got all the Redditors clapping," said another.

"Just remembered how everyone was wanting John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic and then when it does happen, it’s the most wooden performance in the MCU," concluded one more.

