Disney's Big Thunder Mountain ride gets its own board game

In a surprise twist, Disney's Big Thunder Mountain (AKA the "wildest ride in the wilderness") is getting its own board game… and you can grab a copy now. Available from Amazon for $29.99 (opens in new tab), it's designed with two to four players in mind and lasts roughly 45 minutes (unfortunately for UK fans, it won't cross the pond until July 1).

Based on the rollercoaster from Disney Parks around the world, the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Game challenges you with navigating a haunted gold mine and collecting treasure. You'll also upgrade your operation until it's top dog in the Old West. But much like the ride itself, there's a curse to contend with - the game will apparently change at random thanks to flooding, storms, wayward dynamite, and even the discovery of old dinosaur bones. When combined with a sculpted mountain that serves as a marble run, fans should be pretty happy with how it's shaken out.

(Image credit: Funko, Disney)

Developed by Prospero Hall (the team behind Disney Villainous) and published by Funko, this is just the latest of the company's board games for families based on Disney IP - it was responsible for the excellent Haunted Mansion: Call of the Spirits before hitting a children's game inspired by It's a Small World. When combined with Ravensburger's Jungle Cruise board game, the Disney Parks are certainly building up their tabletop presence. If we were the betting sort, we'd imagine that the likes of Space Mountain or Tower of Terror will be next.

