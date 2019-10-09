Destiny 2 Horned Wreath: How to find the Chamber of Night and finish the Essence of Vanity

The new Destiny 2 Horned Wreath collectible is required to craft the Tranquility sniper rifle using the Essence of Vanity, but finding it can be a bit confusing. It's located in the Chamber of Night in the Hellmouth, but as you've probably noticed, that room isn't shown on the Moon map. With that in mind, we've prepared a short guide showing where to find Destiny 2 Horned Wreath and how to finish the Essence of Vanity.

How to find the Chamber of Night

From the southern landing zone on the Moon, head west and then take the right fork up a hill toward an abandoned research station. For Destiny 1 veterans: this is the spot where you first hear that "we've woken the Hive."

Head into the temple and keep descending, following the fairly linear path through the Hall of Wisdom, until you reach the Circle of Bones. You should see a large light in the distance when you emerge. That light indicates the doorway you need to take. Head through it until you reach the World's Grave, then look for the main room where you fought Omnigul in the campaign. Take the right alcove into the Chamber of Night.

Alas, we're not done yet. The Chamber of Night is long, and the Destiny 2 Horned Wreath is in the very back. Fortunately, the path there is basically a straight line. Just keep moving until you reach a large open chamber with a massive skeleton in the backdrop. This room may or may not be guarded by an Unstoppable Ogre, and if it is, you may want to kill it, as the Horned Wreath is right by it. You'll find the Horned Wreath on a small pile of rocks which should be marked by a waypoint provided you have the Essence of Vanity on you.

Quite a trek, eh? To be fair, this may or may not be the shortest path to the Destiny 2 Horned Wreath, but it is the simplest path. The good news is that after you collect this thing once, you won't need to do so again. Enjoy your Tranquility grind!