Destiny 2 Ethereal Charms: How to find the Temple of Crota and finish the Essence of Greed

The Temple of Crota is home to the new Destiny 2 Ethereal Charms collectible, but it can be tough to find since it isn't shown on the map. You'll need this collectible to craft the Fine Memorial machine gun using the Essence of Greed, so we've prepared a short guide showing how to find the Temple of Crota and where to pick up the Destiny 2 Ethereal Charms.

How to find the Temple of Crota

From the southern landing zone on the Moon, hop on your sparrow and take the East path into the Anchor of Light. Go straight through it, past the big research donut, and then hang a right. You'll come to a thin chasm that leads into the Temple of Crota. Don't put your feet up just yet, though, because we've got some spelunking to do.

Head into the temple and continue descending. You can ignore all the enemies along the way. When you reach the first open room, you can save a bit of time by cutting through the hollowed-out Artifact-looking thing in the middle. Either way, keep going down until you reach another open chamber.

The Destiny 2 Ethereal Charms are located in the back of this room. They can be tough to see, so just look for a conspicuous pile of rubble on the far side of the room. Refer to the GIF above if you run into any trouble.

Voila! Now that you've got the Ethereal Charms, you can craft all the Fine Memorial machine guns you want.