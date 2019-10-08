Destiny 2 Fangs of Shun'gath: How to find the World's Grave and finish the Essence of Rage

Thanks to the second wave of Nightmare Hunts, the Essence of Rage is now available, so you're going to need the Destiny 2 Fangs of Shun'gath if you want to grind out a god-roll One Small Step shotgun. So, we've put together a quick visual guide for how to reach the World's Grave and collect the Fangs of Shun'gath.

How to find the World's Gate

If you've collected many of the other Essence items, the path to the Destiny 2 Fangs of Shun'gath will feel familiar. From the southern landing zone on the Moon, head east into Archer's Line and take a right after the big research donut thing. Duck into the Temple of Crota and follow the path downward until you reach a big open chamber with a spire in the middle. Head to the right and follow the path deeper into the Hellmouth.

Keep going until you come to a few rooms full of Acolytes and Knights. Push on to the back of the room and go through the door on the left side. This will take you to the central room of the World's Grave, the same place where you fought the Nightmare of Omnigul in the story (and reclaimed a shard of the Traveller back in the day). Inside, you'll find a pack of Thrall, including a yellow-bar Thrall named Shun'gath. You guessed it: kill him to claim the fangs. He's a yellow-bar, but he's pretty squishy, so literally any weapon or ability will get the job done.

Now that you've got Shun'gath's fangs, you can farm as many shotguns as you want. One Small Step can hit some great rolls, especially for a 140 RPM shotgun, so it's worth farming. Good luck on your grind!

