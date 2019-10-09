Destiny 2 Withered Plumes: How to find the Circle of Bones and finish the Essence of Obscurity

Destiny 2 Withered Plumes are needed for the Essence of Obscurity which is used to craft the submachine gun Every Waking Moment, but the location of this collectible isn't marked on the map, so finding it can take a bit of legwork. With that in mind, we've prepared a short guide showing how to get to the Circle of Bones and where to dig up the Destiny 2 Withered Plumes.

How to find the Circle of Bones

The Circle of Bones is basically the underground hub of the Hellmouth depths. All the main paths lead to it, and it leads off into everything else. As such, you can reach the Circle of Bones through any of the three main paths, but we prefer the path found northwest of the southern landing zone on the Moon. Just take the west path and head slightly north when you reach the open area, then go through the old lab at the top of the hill.

From here, keep descending and going straight - past the Hall of Wisdom - and you'll reach the Circle of Bones. When you come out, you should see a big hole in the wall on the opposite side of the Circle. The Destiny 2 Withered Plumes are to the left of that hole, so hug the railing on the left and follow it counter-clockwise. You can ignore or kill the Hive along the way.

You'll quickly come to a dead-end with a small bit of railing off to the side. The Withered Plumes will be lying on the railing. Snatch 'em up and you'll be set to finish off your Essence of Obscurity.