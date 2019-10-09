Destiny 2 Captive Cord: How to find the Lunar Battlegrounds and finish the Essence of Failure

The new Destiny 2 Captive Cord collectible is found in the Lunar Battlegrounds, also known as the first area of the Destiny 2 Shadowkeep campaign. Backtracking to this area can be tricky since it isn't shown on the map, so we've prepared a short guide showing how to get to the Lunar Battlegrounds and where to pick up the Destiny 2 Captive Cord.

How to find the Lunar Battlegrounds

Unlike most other Essence components, the location of the Captive Cord isn't in the Hellmouth. Instead, head to the Sorrow's Harbor landing zone in the northeast, and head southeast on your sparrow. Hug the right wall until you come to a scarlet bridge, then keep going straight.

You'll soon come to an open area covered in Hive totems. Keep moving toward the back of the room, hopping off your sparrow if you need to. Take the thin path straight back until you come to the battlefield from the opening of the campaign. You'll find the Captive Cord on top of a tall building off to the right, around the back corner of the satellite fixture.

There you have it. Once you obtain the Captive Cord, you won't need to pick it up again, so your future Essences of Failure will go by much quicker. Good thing too, because the Arc Logic auto rifle which comes from this Essence could well be a contender with the right roll. It sounds amazing, that's for sure.