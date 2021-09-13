All the Deathloop Queen of Riddles answers for the Yerhva

The Deathloop Queen of Riddles answers will help you complete the Yerhva challenge, which you can find in Karl's Bay. It's a weird computer automata thing that asks you a series of questions about Blackreef and the Visionaries. You only get one chance to answer all the questions per day, so each time you get one wrong you'll have to come back. Now, you can find all the answers around the island, mainly via the 'How well do you know Blackreef' notes scattered around various locations. However, if you want to save time then we've got all the answers here for you. Although if you really want to save time, don't bother for reasons we'll explain at the end.

All the Queen of Riddles answers

There are several Queen of Riddles questions you need to answer, and it looks like the answer order can be randomised. So, here are the full questions and answers to help you out.

Q. The wriggling, writhing energies of the Loop have been harnessed to gift us with abilities beyond our biological potential. What birthed our Trinkets and Slabs?

A. Dr Wenjie Evens personally engineered each one.

Q. The Bay, the Rock, and labyrinthine Updaam wear AEON colors proudly, but that decor belies their history. From whence came the peculiar names that grace them?

A. They date back to a lost fishing colony.

Q. Decades ago, warmongers toyed with the temporal tides eddying about Blackreef. Their sigil-marked temples stand still. What named their doomed enterprise?

A. Operation Horizon.

Q. Harriet Morse is the gatekeeper, Blackreef the gate. A veil hangs across the threshold. What do we discover when it parts?

A. The Great Beyond.

Q. Sink your toes into the dark earth and let the vibrations of her voice course through your bones. From whence did this island derive her name?

A. Coastal coral formations.

Q. From what seed did AEON spring?

A. The shared ambitions of Harriet Morse, Egor Sterling, and Dr Wenjie Evans.

Q. AEON graces this island as a kaleidoscopic jewel upon the neck of the world's greatest beauty. What seeks the program?

A. The advancement of human potentiality and enlightenment.

Q. Before AEON's arrival, Blackreef slept in frozen utero, awaiting new purpose. Who then made landfall, reawakening her from her slumber?

A. Colt Vahn and Egor Sterling, on a voyage of discovery.

Q. Blackreef boasts a bountiful feast for the senses. Which transcendent work towers above the island's myriad other artistic pursuits?

A. The nose, chin and eyes of Charlie Montegue.

Q. Karl's Bay has worn many faces, most as lost to time as the mysterious Karl himself. What was its most recent incarnation prior to AEON's arrival?

A. A military airbase.

What do you get for answering all the Queen of Riddles questions?

Here's the bad news. All that trivia gets you… nothing. When you answer all the questions correctly the Yervha will reveal "the greatest secret of all", where she came from. A tape will then play of the Visionary Charlies explaining that the Queen of Riddles is a restored automaton, originally made at the turn of the century and the only working one left in existence. Yay, knowledge. The greatest gift of all.