All Deathloop codes and combinations, and how to find them

There are a lot of Deathloop codes, combinations, and locked doors to open in Blackreef. But while there's always a number written down somewhere to help you, there is a twist here - the Deathloop codes are randomly generated. So there's no master list of combinations you can quickly look up, and instead you're going to have to find the unique ones that are randomly generated in your game. To help you with that we've outlined the location of all the locked doors, and where you can find their related codes.

Tunnel Code

To get the tunnel code right at the start you just have to play through the game until you reach the house. A few things will happen and shortly after you'll have the tunnel code. However, enter the code 0451 to get a trophy for the classic door code Eater egg.

Colt Safe code

You'll find Colt's safe right at the start of the game as part of the tutorial. Don't bother looking for it there though, as you'll find the combination in Fristad Rock in the AEON Security Office if you follow your objective. Hack the door to get in and look for a note behind the desk.

Updaam Smoking competition codes for the three lock door

You'll find a door protected by three locks in Updaam, with a note talking about rigging a smoking competition. Near the smoking machine you'll find a note on a table explaining 'The Pact of Smoke' and one of the codes you'll need from one of the competitors, Cassandra. To get the other codes you'll need to interfere with the machine by pressing the smoking machine button so that different competitors make it home and survive after the competition takes place at Noon.

If you press the button once, Vanya will survive. To find her code head to Karl's Bay after the Noon competition and go through the Gardens of Perception entrance. Head down the stairs to the right on the other side to Vanya's Restaurant. Inside you'll find Vanya's code on a letter in the back room, on the counter by the shelves with boxes on.

If you press the button twice then Anatoly will survive. To find him after the competition follow the same route you did to Vanya's Restaurant, but keep going past it and go around the back to reach his house. His code will be inside.

When you have all three numbers you can open the three code door and find… not a lot. All we've found in there is an occasional enemy and an audio diary for Harriet. Unless it contained something we collected elsewhere, it's a lot of hassle for very little reward.

Updaam gate code

There is a locked gate right outside one of the Updaam tunnel entrances with a note saying that every time the phones dial out, the gate opens. Simply climb up to the level above the gate and to the right from where you can read the note, and you'll see two yellow phone booths. Hack the nearest one and then head back down to the gate to get the number as it opens.

Wengie Depressurization control code

You'll find the Wengie Depressurisation control when you first encounter her during the early part of the story to get Residium. There's an audio diary to the left that will tell you the location of the code. For us it was on the noticeboard in the lower level of the Lab Annex, although it might be somewhere else for you. The code will change every loop, so if you want to use the console you'll have to check this code every time. When you enter it, the Depressurisation control will switch to manual, and you'll then be able to seal the central chamber of Wengie's base using any of the buttons outside the doors leading in.

Library Safe

You'll find a safe in the middle of the floor in Updaam library at noon. It's actually a mission critical thing, so don't worry about getting into it until you need to. When it's time you can find the code to the Library safe in Aleksis' room in his Updaam mansion (this is the room with the minicom computer terminal), on a note from Jullianna about his AEON interview.

Queen of Riddles Safe at The Yerhva

While you're trying to answer her questions you'll probably notice a Queen of Riddles Safe in The Yerhva. Again, like the Library safe this is eventually a mission critical goal, so there's no point looking for a code until it's time. When you have the objective to locate somewhere using a photograph, it will lead you to the place with the combination inside.

Otto's Workshop container crate in Karl's Bay

You find this locked container crate early on in Karl's Bay. If you just want to get in and see what's there, come back in the evening when it'll be open and you can grab a Trinket that will let you hack and detonate mines. Later you'll be able to get the actual door code as part of the story where you'll visit Updaam and prevent Otto's Workshop burning down, so you can read his terminal and get the details you need.

Maintenance Closet code in Karl's Bay

In Hangar 1 in Karl's Bay you can find a maintenance closet on the ground floor. The code to get in can be found in Hangar 2. If you go in through the main door, the code will be almost immediately opposite the hanging plane fuselage you can use to cross the hangar. This will open up the Maintenance Closet and provide a new way into Hangar 2, but you'll need the gas immunity Trinket to use it.

Updaam door with microphone / RAK Facility

You'll need a spoken password to open the microphone door in Updaam. To find that you'll need to visit the Archive Office in the afternoon, when the door will be left open and you can get in. It's the door just before you go down the stairs to reach the microphone door. Head to the second floor of the archive office and you'll find a note sticking out of a bookshelf, with the code word you need to open the door.

Three RAK passwords

Inside the RAK Facility Updaam microphone door, you'll find another microphone password door that requires three words this time. There's no quick way to do this; you'll have to read the 'Where the Powers Lies' note next to the lock, and then follow that quest to start the power generator at the Complex and open up all the Horizon Stations in each location. That will get you the three codes you need.

Fristad Rock Doorbell

On the coast near where you come out of the Tunnels in Fristad Rock, you can find a door behind some breakable wood. There's a doorbell there, but ringing it doesn't do anything. To get inside, go there in the afternoon when the tide has gone out and you'll be able to find a small opening in the new lower area, just by some wooden poles and part of the bunker structure jutting out.

Complex Armory code

When you visit the Complex at noon and head into the underground base (under the leg of the Wheel shaped Stabilizer Core), you'll be able to discover Eternalists have blown open the armory. Inside you'll find a few things, but one is an armory with a code locked door. To open it you'll need to find the door above, which is near a circular vent and needs a single battery to open. Inside you'll find a note with the Armory Code.

Mask Maker Amador Door

While exploring Karl's Bay, you'll find a locked door in the Mask Shop (the one with the faces on). There's a note saying that the owner, Amador, is due to be sacrificed at Harriet's Morning ritual in Hangar 2. He's the guy on the hook being lowered into the gas, and if he dies then he won't be able to open the door later in the day. So, to get into the shop's locked door, disrupt the ritual in any way before the hook moves. As long as you stop it proceeding and Amador is alive when you leave, he'll be in his shop later in the day and his door will be open.