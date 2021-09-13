How to find and kill all Deathloop visionaries

There are eight Deathloop Visionaries you need to kill scattered around the island of Blackreef. While finding and killing them all in a single day is the ultimate end game, you'll be killing them a lot more than once to steal their weapons, or farm powers and upgrades. To make that easier we've broken down all the info you'll need to learn more about each one - where and when you can find them, what weapons and powers they have, and any extra knowledge that might help give you an advantage. Obviously there's going to be some spoilers here in terms of locations and other details but we've kept it as spoiler free as possible for big stuff.

As you explore Blackreef you'll uncover more about the habits and locations of the various Deathloop Visionaries you need to kill to break the loop. Even though most characters will generally appear in the same place at the same time you'll constantly be learning new things about them, and even new ways to kill them. So if you want to know everything about how to find and kill every Deathloop Visionary, read on.

All Deathloop Visionaries

Wenjie

Where - The Complex

When - Morning

Power - None

Weapon - None

Wenjie looks at first like she'll always be in the same spot and time - her lab in the Complex in the morning, but you will eventually work out a way to relocate her. Until then she's an interesting Visionary to take out as there are multiple copies of her, meaning you'll need to kill all of them to really 'kill' her. You only really need to do this once, at the beginning of the game to unlock the ability to Infuse and keep items. She has no weapon or power to steal so while you need to kill her to finish the game you won't be revisiting her as much as the others.

There are other reasons for you to investigate her lab though, so you might end up killing her again. If you want to save time you can find a red terminal in the security wing that will let you manually depressurise the main chamber. To do that, examine the terminal and then look for an audio dairy to the left that will tell you where to find the code needed. Unfortunately it changes every loop so you'll have to check the code every time you want to try it. When you've entered that into the terminal you'll find buttons at the doors leading into the central chamber that you can press to seal it and depressurise the room, killing all the Wenjies inside. You'll still have to kill any that aren't inside, but it definitely saves time.

Harriet

Where - Karl's Bay

When - Morning

Power - Nexus (link enemies to all take damage if one's hit)

Weapon - Fourpounder with bullets that create toxic gas clouds

Harriet is one of the few Deathloop Visionaries whose place is fixed for the entire game. There's nothing you can do to make her go anywhere else at any other time, and when you've worked out everything you need to do she'll be your first AM meeting. She has the extremely powerful Nexus Slab which lets you link enemies together, so if you kill one you kill them all. It's an essential power in the game, so to get Harriet and her ability head to the large Hangars in Karl's Bay first thing in the morning.

You'll need to get in via the upper level of Hangar 1, where you'll find a door leading to Hangar 2. Inside you'll find Harriet holding a sermon where she's about to sacrifice a follower into some gas. You'll see her in the plane cockpit on the left as you enter, but she's protected behind glass. You can take out the enemies stealthily or noisily as she'll generally stay in her area. To reach her, use the plane wings to reach the window with the trip mines. You can get rid of them with a grenade, or use Aether or Shift powers to bypass them. You can also get in via the ground floor if she hasn't raised the gas level. If she has you can use a gas resistance trinket to deal with that. There's also a lever you can use inside the cockpit to control the gas level - if you can lure Harriet down to the lower levels, it's possible to gas her.

Aleksis

Where - Updaam

When - Evening

Power - Kinesis (telekinesis)

Weapon - Dual Limp 10 SMGs that recover health from damaging enemies

Aleksis is another Visionary you can't influence, and you'll always find him in Dorsey Manor in the evening where he's having a party. The hitch here is that everyone there will be wearing a wolf mask making it impossible to pick him out of a crowd, leaving you having to kill everyone (which is a lot) or find a way to identify him. It's worth prioritizing him though as his special SMGs have a vampire-like ability that will heal you from the damage you inflict on enemies - they're incredibly useful if a fight turns bad.

There are two ways to expose him - one involves finding his personal music mix in his room at the back of the manor, and using the numbers you find to change the party mix in the DJ booth to draw him onto the dance floor. The second method involves discovering he hates bottled beer and getting under the bar to turn the taps off. However, that area is heavily mined so unless you're equipped with Trinkets to hack them it's guaranteed death/alarms. Explore the Manor without raising any alarms and you'll overhear conversations that will unlock both objectives for you to track.

Egor

Where - The Complex

When - Evening

Power - Aether (invisibility)

Weapon - High zoom rifle

You'll find Egon in the Complex during the evening. Annoyingly almost every security feature there will alert him if you set it off or try to hack it. The Aether invisibility ability you have to get from him is, ironically, one of the best powers you can use to reach him, along with the teleporting Shift. He's not a tough fight though, despite his invisibility, and the Aether Slab you get from him is one of the best powers in the game, letting you walk past camera turrets and people easily.

You'll find him running experiments at the back of the Complex and discover that he isn't going to Aleksis' party because of a big breakthrough. As you search around his laboratory area you'll eventually discover he has an invisible control panel you can use to shut down a device and break the experiment. Without the distraction he'll go to the party where you can get him with Aleksis in the evening. Once you have all the leads you'll be able to go to his laboratory area at noon and discover the invisible console. Using a Null Field Generator from the lab building you'll be able to reveal the console, enter the device number you'll have from the notes you uncover (it's randomised so no shortcuts there), and he'll go to the party when the experiment fails.

Charlie

Where - Updaam

When - Noon

Power - Shift (teleport)

Weapon - Strelak 50-50 shotgun that slows enemies

For most of Deathloop you'll find and kill Charlie while he's playing a live action RPG in a large building, although you'll eventually get him somewhere else when you learn more about his movements. He's worth targeting early for both his Shift slab, which lets you teleport, and his shotgun that slows down enemies you damage, making them easier to kill. It's one of the best guns in Deathloop that can carry you through the whole game.

He's one of the Visionaries you can have the most fun with. For starters there's a live rocket in his game. If you find enough batteries to power it (take them from all the moving tentacle displays around the game) then you can ask 2-Bit, his computer, to turn the rocket on and kill everyone in the building. Later, as you progress through elements of Wenjie's story you'll eventually be able to use 2-Bit to designate Charlie as the target in his own game so that the other players kill him.

Fia

Where - Fristad Rock

When - Noon

Power - Havoc (tank/Hulk-like damage boost)

Weapon - Pepper Mill machine gun with bleeding damage

For most of the game you'll find Fia at her base in Fristad Rock at noon. Although, like Charlie, you'll eventually kill her elsewhere when you learn more about what she gets up to. Quick note - her fortress is built on an unstable reactor and she will blow herself and everyone else sky high if she knows you're coming. So you have to be stealthy once you get inside. You can also find reactor plans to disable the reactor (cut the wires in order), or hack her transmitter if you get close, to prevent a meltdown. Once you have the route to her down, she's actually one of the easiest to sneak up on and stealth kill.

For your troubles you'll get her Havoc Slab which gives you a damage and defence boosting tank-like ability, and a machine gun that inflicts bleeding damage over time. Eventually you'll uncover a second location you can reach her which will involve examining the square red and green pictograms around her base, so make a note of them when you see them for later.

Ramblin' Frank

Where - Fristad Rock

When - Morning

Power - None

Weapon - The Constancy Automatic, a pistol that slows enemies and can fire while reloading

You'll find Ramblin' Frank at his house in Fristad Rock in the morning (although eventually you'll find a way to kill him remotely). He's another interesting Visionary in that he doesn't have a Slab or power you can steal, but he does have a gun that's worth getting - The Constancy Automatic is a machine pistol with two magazines so you can reload without interrupting your ability to fire. As long as you have bullets you can keep changing mags and laying on damage. It also slows down enemies when you hit them.

There's an interesting issue however if you want to take him on - his house is protected by a Class Pass, a form of wristband security that nullifies all your powers. However, there's a long winded way to circumnavigate this and keep your powers. If you take the Class Pass but don't go into Frank's you can then travel to Charlie's Updaam location at noon where you'll find a Class Pass Protected door on a lower level, around the back of the building he's playing his game in. Use the pass to get in and you'll find a note that will give you a code to deactivate Frank's Class Pass system. If you're quick you can take the pass off and get out of the door before it shuts at Charlies, but you'll still need to put a Class Pass back on to get back into Frank's. Reach the deactivation terminal inside and you'll open all of the doors, get your powers back and everything will be a lot easier. When you finally reach him, Frank will be sealed inside his recording booth. He'll come out if the alarm is raised but you can also hack a panel to the left of the booth that will reveal a handle to open the doors.

Julianna

Where - Anywhere

When - Anytime

Power - Any

Weapon - Any

The Loop's protector Julianna can show up at any time to hunt you down, either as an AI character offline or a human player online. She can disguise herself as anyone, so look out for characters behaving strangely. When you kill her she will drop a random weapon and up to two Slabs, as well as some Trinkets. You don't have to face her if you don't want to, but you will need to find and hack a radio beacon to regain access to the tunnels so you can escape.