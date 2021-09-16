Knowing where to find the Deathloop delivery booth code is only easy if you actually know where it is. And I say that from experience, having missed it for most of the game. Until you get the code, these delivery booths won't do anything but once you get them working you can get cranks, batteries, turrets and nullifiers delivered to you. In the case of cranks and batteries in particular it can save you loads of time looking if you need one. But where are the Deathloop delivery booth codes and how can you get this system working.

Where to find the Deathloop delivery booth code

There are actually two ways to get the Deathloop delivery booth code. One involves solving the Deathloop Fristad Rock bunker puzzle, which is worth considering as you'll unlock a few other useful codes if you do (There's more details in the video below as well as that link). However, if you just want the code of the delivery booth then head to Fia's bunker. If you follow the path to her reactor room you'll pass this camera on the upper level. Hack it or use Aether to sneak past while you're invisible and you'll find a repair room where someone's been working on the booths.

The code to use them is on the whiteboard. Remember though, the codes in Deathloop are randomly generated in each game so you can't use the code you can see there you'll have to get your own.

Once you have the code you can use it access a Deathloop delivery booth and order a crank, battery, turret or nullifier. Whatever you pick will then be ready to collect at the booth in the next time period. While being able to get a nullfier or a turret has some practical advantages, the real win here is being able to get batteries and cranks at will, as they are not always the easiest thing to find when you need them the most.