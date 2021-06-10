Death Stranding Director's Cut is coming to PS5

Death Stranding Director's Cut has been revealed for the PS5.

Earlier today at the Summer Game Fest, Hideo Kojima revealed Death Stranding Director's Cut during the showcase. A very strange trailer featuring Norman Reedus's Sam Porter Bridges debuted, where the character jumped into a box of oranges to reveal the game itself.

Right now, all we know about Death Stranding Director's Cut is that it's coming to PS5. The trailer for the game itself really didn't give away too many details, and we don't even know what new content the game is actually going to feature when it does eventually launch.

However, the full reveal is "just weeks away" according to host Geoff Keighley. After Keighley had interviewed Kojima about his creative process, and the trailer aired, the host revealed that the debut from the game was right around the corner. It seems like we won't have long to wait until we see what Death Stranding Director's Cut really holds for us.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of a revised version of Death Stranding. You might recall that earlier this year, leakers claimed that a remastered PS5 version of the game was coming to the PS5, with additional content that wasn’t present in the base game at launch.

So far, we don’t know for certain about the new content, but the new platform is confirmed. In fact, given that we can see protagonist Sam Porter Bridges journeying around an area that wasn’t in the base game in the trailer, as well as dodging well-armed enemies that we haven't seen before, it’s a pretty safe bet to say that this edition of the game will feature some bonus content.

What could this new content contain, though? We suppose there’s still plenty of areas in America that Death Stranding didn’t originally visit in Sam’s cross-country voyage. Could we even be seeing new characters outside of new areas in the revised edition of Kojima Productions's game? We'll just have to wait for a few weeks to find out more about the revised version of Death Stranding for more.

Death stranding tips | Death Stranding cameos | How to get more likes in Death Stranding | Death Stranding EX grenades | Death Stranding birthday | Death Stranding aphenphosmphobia | Death Stranding fast travel | Death Stranding weapons | Death Stranding holograms | Death Standing preppers, gear and upgrades | How long to beat Death Stranding? | Death Stranding ending | Death Stranding DLC