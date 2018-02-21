Daily NewsRadar: The return of Burnout Paradise, Tomb Raider Barbie, Jessica Jones and more

We spent President's Day tending the news gardens, so there's a particularly fresh crop for your Tuesday perusal.

Burnout Paradise is back (and even prettier) on March 16

The open world arcade racer that made crashing cool is back, with Burnout Paradise Remastered hitting PS4 and Xbox One on March 16 for $40. Even better, it's bringing new 4K and 60fps looks for PS4 Pro and Xbox One X owners. "What we created 10 years ago, is as fun and unique today as it was back then,” says Matt Webster, the boss at developer Criterion Games. Check out the new trailer below.

One kickass archaeologist Barbie please Santa

The riskiest thing my first Barbie ever did was experiment with bangs, so it's exciting to see that the next generation of Barbie owners can have their very own Lara Croft version. Mattel has revealed a special Tomb Raider version of their famous doll, complete with climbing axe and journal. She'll be available for $30 from March 9.

Enjoy two minutes of an on brand, angry Jessica Jones

Our latest look at the new season starring our favorite sarcastic superhero is big on the snark, alcohol content and aggressive ball action. It looks as though Krysten Ritter is absolutely ready to serve up another round of piping hot whoopass. The new season drops on Netflix on March 8.

Is your TV ready for Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 4K?

Just saying, now might be the time to "accidentally" knock a heavy lamp into your old flat screen. Next month the movie will arrive on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K ultra HD, complete with 14 deleted scenes to dissect.

Be the first to bring #TheLastJedi home. On Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD March 27. https://t.co/8J9vlokqLQ pic.twitter.com/fnL1TGLI6oFebruary 20, 2018

Call Of Duty WW2 studio loses its co-founders

Sledgehammer co-founders Glen Schofield and Michael Condrey have left the studio - the one that made Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare and WW2 - but will still hang around at Activision in new executive roles. Aaron Halon will be the new boss, and has 20 years of development experience on games like The Godfather: The Game and Visceral's James Bond titles.

