Daily NewsRadar: Dolores is almost unrecognizable in new Westworld, bendy Detroit: Beyond Human's release date, Battlefield 5 is coming, and more

Thursday has lots to offer, and I'm not just talking about the special deal your local buffalo wings place does. To make sure you're getting the spiciest news from the world of entertainment, we've sifted out the filler and brought you all the killer.

Welcome back to Westworld

There are new shots from HBO's Westworld season 2 to dissect, and one of the most startling stills shows off robot cowgirl Dolores' new look . We're talking a Queer Eye level hair and wardrobe reboot. You can see all the latest shots here here.

Quantic Dream's controversy-attracting android adventure will be released on PS4 on May 25. "Detroit is by far the most ambitious title ever created by Quantic Dream," says creator David Cage. "With this game, we wanted to push our limits by creating the most bending game we have ever made."

Battlefield 5 will be out later this year

Expect big news from EA when we get to see all those E3 2018 games , because sources say we're getting a Battlefield 1 sequel this year, and it'll be set during World War 2. Call of Duty WW2 has already proved that people are ready for more historical conflict, and fighting with Nazis has never been hotter. Here's all we know about Battlefield 5.

Creator of Her Story's next game, #WarGames, will be out on March 14

Sam Barlow's latest project, #WarGames, a reboot of the hacker themes from the classic '80s movie, will be out on March 14. The people behind it seem coy about calling it a game, but you'll "influence the story by switching between video feeds." Check out it out for yourself with the trailer below.

Paladins studio president gets snarky about Overwatch's Brigitte

Hi-Rez Studios boss Stewart Chisam has thrown just a little bit of shade in the direction of Blizzard after it revealed its new Overwatch hero . He thinks Brigitte looks a lot like Paladins hero Ash. Take a look at the tweet and pick a side.

Quick poll: If I happened to notice and point out any similarities between these two characters, would that make me the Pot calling the Kettle black, or the Kettle calling the Pot black? This will keep me up tonight unless I get a clear answer. pic.twitter.com/rt9j3NT0S0March 1, 2018

