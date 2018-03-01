Xbox One X mega-deal alert: Save $50 and get a bonus $50 gift card before it runs out

The Xbox One X deals are starting to heat up now. If you've been looking around for savings on Microsoft's new 4K console, your search ends here: this eBay deal for $50 off an Xbox One X 1TB (see the final price at checkout) would be good on its own, but it also comes with an electronic $50 Xbox gift card! You were gonna buy some games to go along with your lovely new console anyway, so that card is just about as good as another $50 discount.

Xbox One X 1TB with a $50 Xbox gift card for $449.99, $50 off the standard price. That would be a great price on the powerful console all by itself, but that extra gift card makes this a particularly unmissable deal. Don't wait on it!

Seller antonline has a 98.7 percent positive feedback rating and a 30-day return policy, so you should be in pretty good hands if you decide to go for this deal. And you should receive your new system in plenty of time for the next big Xbox exclusive, Sea of Thieves, to arrive. That water is gonna look really nice.

For more games to play while you're waiting to hit the open ocean, check out our list of every Xbox One X enhanced game and see how they benefit from the extra horsepower. And make sure your entire setup is ready for the experience with a quick look through our guide to the best surround sound systems for gaming.

