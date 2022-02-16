Cyberpunk 2077 players marvel at police chases, new AI, and horny texts

Cyberpunk 2077's big 1.5 update is here, and players are already cataloguing all the changes.

Yesterday on February 15, CD Projekt Red announced the immediate launch of update 1.5 for Cyberpunk 2077, introducing a wide swathe of brand new features and improvements for the 2020 action-RPG. The new patch was aimed at overhauling various visual and gameplay elements of Cyberpunk 2077 including, as you can see below, introducing police chases for the first time.

A big focus of patch 1.5 for Cyberpunk 2077 was making the world of Night City feel more responsive and lived in. Elsewhere on the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit, there have been posts demonstrating citizens and police reacting to shootings, as well as new AI traffic behaviour, so it certainly seems as though the patch has done a lot for Cyberpunk 2077's world.

A rework of romance options in Cyberpunk 2077 was also a big focus of the new 1.5 patch. You'll now see more dialog from the likes of Panam and Judy, as well as occasionally waking up next to them in your apartment when you go to sleep. You'll even get, as one post demonstrates, some pretty horny texts from your romantic partners in CD Projekt Red's game, which the comments suggest players are pretty excited about.

The Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit is generally awash with people documenting the changes made to the game right now. There's the likes of players marvelling at the introduction of umbrellas when it rains, brand new water effects when the player pelts puddles and rivers with bullets, and protagonist V's shadow no longer being permanently bald, for some reason. In all, it's fair to say Cyberpunk 2077's patch 1.5 has gone down a treat with its community.

