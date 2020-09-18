Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire: How to watch the third episode

You'll need to know how to watch the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire event today to catch all the new information from its third episode, and you're already in the right place.

The latest iteration of CD Projekt Red's informational broadcast series is set to begin today, Friday, September 18, at 9am PDT / noon EDT / 5pm BST. CD Projekt Red hasn't yet said how long you should expect the event to go on, but both of the previous Night City Wire broadcasts have come in at around 25 minutes. Clear out a half an hour from your schedule to fully immerse yourself in Cyberpunk 2077 's near-future dystopia and you should be set.

We also have a good idea of what topics the latest Night City Wire will cover. When it first announced the event , CD Projekt Red said it would take us on a tour of Night City and "check up on its gangs", with a brief video teaser of a whole bunch of futuristic toughs. They definitely follow The Warriors school of gang-dom, with each set having its own colorful fashion and niche to set them apart in the city.

In the initial announcement, CD Projekt Red said the Night City Wire would also include a sneak peek at the creation of the game's musical score (we previously got a look at the recording process for in-universe band Samurai ). That's no longer going to happen, but the developers are heavily teasing that the long-awaited reveal of the Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements will take the musical spotlight's place. Seems like a fair tradeoff!