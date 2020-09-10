Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire part 3 is coming next week

A new Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire is dropping next Friday, September 18.

Join us on Friday, September 18 at 6PM CEST, at https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv for the 3rd episode of Night City Wire! We'll take you on a tour around Night City, check up on its gangs, and give you a sneak peek into the creation of #Cyberpunk2077 original score. pic.twitter.com/FoplKXn7IcSeptember 10, 2020

Night City Wire will air at 12pm ET / 9am PT / 5pm BST on the official CD Projekt Red Twitch page . The last episode aired in August, while the previous came way back in June. As GamesRadar+ previously reported , there was a Night City Wire scheduled to air on September 26 during the Tokyo Games Show, so it's unclear if that's still taking place or if the September 18 show will replace that. If not, it'll be the first time we've gotten two Night City Wires in a single month...

The third episode of the series will give us a tour of Night City and check in on its seven gangs: Voodoo Boys, The Mox, Valentinos, Animals, Maelstrom, Tyger Claws, and 6th Street Gang. Based on attire, I'm definitely a Mox girl. The live stream will also give us a sneak peek into the creation of the Cyberpunk 2077 score, which includes music from Grimes, Run the Jewels, A$AP Rocky, and more.

It's unclear how long the third episode of Night City Wire will run, but if previous episodes are any indication, it'll likely be around 25 minutes (both episode one and two clocked in at 25:01 and 25:57, respectively). Here's hoping we get a bit more gameplay and a lot more Run the Jewels.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release for Xbox One, PC, and PS4 on November 19. An Xbox Series X update will come after the system launches, but it's yet to be confirmed if the P S 5 version will get a similar update at the same time.