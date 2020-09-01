New Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire coming this month at Tokyo Games Show 2020

A new Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire event will air as part of Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online.

The official Tokyo Game Show YouTube account is already hosting a space for the livestreamed event, which is set to debut on September 26 at 2pm JST. That's 1am EDT / 6am BST, so you may need to shift your schedule around (or sacrifice some sleep) to catch it live.

The YouTube event description notes that the event will cover the latest information as distributed on overseas broadcasts, and it will also debut a Japanese version of the latest gameplay preview. It sounds like this may not be completely new material if you've followed the previous Night City Wire events, though it should still be worth watching to see what else CD Projekt Red includes for the TGS audience.

The last Night City Wire was packed with new information about the game, including the deepest dive yet into Cyberpunk 2077 weapons , an explanation of how Cyberpunk 2077 lifepaths will affect your game, and even a behind-the-scenes look at how a real-life Swedish hardcore band made the music for fictional future punk group Samurai .

Cyberpunk 2077 is still set to arrive on November 19, which means it will be just under two months away from its debut when the TGS Night City Wire begins. Expect a lot more information about the game to start rolling out in the weeks ahead as developer CD Projekt Red goes for one last pre-release push. It's a good time to love neon, synths, and existential questions about technology.