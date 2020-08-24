Cyberpunk 2077 free DLC confirmed by CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 will be getting free DLC, CD Projekt Red has confirmed.

In a reply on Twitter, CD Projekt Red responded to a tweet asking if Cyberpunk 2077 will get any free DLC like its "big brother" The Witcher 3. Because this is the internet, the developer confirmed there will be free DLC with a GIF of the Kool-Aid Man doing his famous "ohhhh yeah" catchphrase.

After the release of The Witcher 3, a whole variety of free DLC released with new hairstyles, beards, armour, character skins, and contracts. While we don't know what the free DLC will be just yet for Cyberpunk 2077, it could very well be of a similar vein with new cosmetic options to customise your character with or extra weapons and gear. The developer previously revealed that the upcoming Cyberpunk RPG will also be getting paid expansions similar in scale to The Witcher 3's Blood and Wine and Hearts of Stone DLC.

After the announcement that the release date for Cyberpunk 2077 was once again delayed with a new launch date of November 19, the game is set to launch on both current and next-gen platforms. With the upcoming arrival of the Xbox Series X and PS5, CD Projekt recently revealed that there will be a free next-gen upgrade in the future.

We've been getting a steady stream of news about Cyberpunk 2077 in recent Night City Wire showcases and trailers. With a look at the different lifepaths you can choose from when you start out to determine how your story begins, to showing off the prologue missions and introducing key characters and weapons , we're gaining more and more insight into the futuristic setting of Night City and the kinds of things we can expect to see.

Excited for CD Projekt Red's upcoming adventure? Be sure to check out our preorder Cyberpunk 2077 price guide.