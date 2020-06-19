Cyberpunk 2077 will get a free "more robust" upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Cyberpunk 2077 will be playable on next-gen consoles from launch and will be getting a "more robust" update for the PS5 and Xbox Series X at some stage, CD Projekt Red has confirmed.

The next-gen version of the game was discussed during a conference call last night with investors, during which the studio answered a question about the game running on next-gen consoles, saying, "At some point we're gonna have a more robust update for the next-gens, which we're planning to give free of charge to anybody who purchases PS4 or Xbox One versions."

The call appears to have taken place to address the news that Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed again from September 17 to November 19. CD Projekt said in a statement yesterday that the decision to delay the game is a result of needing more time to go through all of the game's complex systems and fix a lot of bugs to make sure the game is the best it can be at launch.

We already knew that Cyberpunk 2077 was set to get a next-gen upgrade on the Xbox Series X with the console's new Smart Delivery feature, which optimises the game to the platform you're playing it on, but this call with the studio has now also confirmed that the upcoming RPG will be playable on the PS5 at launch, and a free patch will be made available further down the line for anyone who owns a copy of the game on PS4 and Xbox One.

When asked whether the delay will affect the projected release of the next-gen version in 2021, the studio said they don't know when the patch will launch,"We're sure that it will be delivered next year, but it was not internally planned for a certain day. So, it's hard to say about the potential delay of the next-gen [version]."

Be sure to read our explainer for Xbox Series X Smart Delivery to get a full rundown on how the new feature works.