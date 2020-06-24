Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire: Here's when to watch the first episode

The Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire event has an official start time, and it will be the first episode in a series of inside looks at the open-world RPG.

Developer CD Projekt Red kept us in suspense for a while after postponing its initial plans for Night City Wire, but an announcement on the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account finally gave us the time we've been waiting for: Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire will begin on Thursday, June 25 at 9 am PDT / noon EDT / 5 pm BST.

Join us tomorrow, June 25 at 6PM CEST, at https://t.co/cBU8yS6pfc for the first, 25 minute episode of #NightCityWire, where we are going to show you a brand new trailer, present fresh gameplay footage and chat with the devs in detail about one of the game features, braindance. pic.twitter.com/2RReyCMkceJune 24, 2020

The tweet includes an extremely brief snippet of a video, showing a flying vehicle swooping toward the Night City skyline. It looks a bit like the air ambulances that the Trauma Team uses.

CD Projekt Red says this episode of Night City Wire will last 25 minutes and include a new trailer for the game. On top of that, you can look forward to new gameplay footage - so it sounds like that will be separate from the trailer, which will likely be more cinematic - and a chat with the developers about the "braindance" feature.

From teases we've received before - as well as context drawn from the Cyberpunk tabletop roleplaying games that inspired CD Projekt Red - we know raindance is basically an extremely potent, futuristic version of augmented reality. Braindance allows you to replay memories or events using special hardware that interfaces with, what else, your brain. It sounds like it could significantly expand the kind of adventures you'll have in Night City. Maybe you could even experience what it would be like to live as a wandering monster hunter in a grim fantasy world…

We don't know what form future episodes of Night City Wire will take, but at least they give us something else to look forward to after the latest delay to Cyberpunk 2077.