Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team comic is coming in September

The Cyberpunk 2077 : Trauma Team comic will give you an early look at an iconic part of life and near-death in Night City.

CD Projekt and Dark Horse Comics announced the new series over the weekend, revealing that its first issue of four is set for publication on September 9. That would have given it a little bit of a headstart on the game before, but now that the release date has been delayed again from September 17 to November 19, it will be an all-the-more welcome way to pass the time while we wait to play.

Work on the Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team comic is being led by Harrow County and Uncanny X-Men writer Cullenn Bunn and Giants illustrator Miguel Valderrama. Here's the official series synopsis from Dark Horse.

"Nadia, an assistant EMT for a privately-owned business known as Trauma Team International, is the sole survivor of a failed rescue mission turned shootout. After she agrees to continue work for an upcoming extraction mission, Nadia and her new team find themselves in an even more dangerous and life-threatening situation."

We got a look at the Trauma Team at work in the first big Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay preview that CD Projekt gave over the summer of 2018 . A combination of a health insurance provider, ambulance service, and private military company, the Trauma Team is a perfect encapsulation of Night City's late capitalist hellscape: going to great lengths to revive their paying client while warding anyone else off with high-powered firearms (even if you were the one who just pulled their client out of an ice bath in a scavenger's den).