New Cyberpunk 2077 trailer shows prologue missions and key characters

The new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer revealed at today's Night City Wire event gave us a fairly in-depth look at the game's prologue, including some key characters and intro quests.

Appropriately titled The Gig, the trailer opens with a meeting between protagonist V and Jackie Welles, our partner in underground dealings. Jackie recruits V for a new heist targeting Arasaka, one of the most powerful corporations in Night City. Arasaka's got a biochip which, through digitization, can grant virtual immortality. Naturally, everyone wants it, which is where you come in.

In the early stages of the game, you'll team up with Jackie and his crew - including Dexter DeShawn, a kingpin featured in previous trailers - to infiltrate Arasaka and nab the chip. From the looks of it, things quickly wind up pear-shaped and the once-quiet heist turns into a bloody shootout. V gets away, but he's betrayed by Dexter, and that seems to be where the prologue ends and the main game begins.

As always, there are tons of small but important details and shots buried in almost every scene. We get another look at the Badlands surrounding Night City, we're introduced to several corporate antagonists - including an all-cyborg villain named Adam Smasher - and what looks to be a laser-wielding boss pops up around 1:20. And again, most of this is all coming in the opening hours of the game

It wouldn't be a Cyberpunk 2077 trailer without an appearance from Keanu Reeves' character Johnny Silverhand, and Johnny does get a small part after V is betrayed. He's got one word of dialogue in this trailer, and it's exactly what you'd expect.

