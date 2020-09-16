Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements will likely be revealed at Night City Wire on Friday

It looks like the Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements are finally going to be revealed thanks to a schedule change for Night City Wire part 3 .

The official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account revealed that the new presentation coming on Friday will no longer feature a look into the creation of the Cyberpunk 2077 music score. In its place will be some news that many players "require" - emphasis theirs.

We have a small change in the lineup – we won't be talking about #Cyberpunk2077 music just yet. We will, however, have some cool news that many of you request. Or should we say... *require*?Nothing else changes – see you on Friday at 6 PM CEST at https://t.co/cBU8yS6pfc!September 16, 2020

That sounds an awful lot like a tease for Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements, something which prospective PC players have been waiting to hear official word on ever since the game was first revealed. Taken together with the fact that CD Projekt Red community lead Marcin Momot said the PC requirements are "coming soon" earlier this month, it's a pretty safe bet that they're set for Night City Wire. Momot said at the same time that the game will require less than 200GB of storage space, so that's good news for anyone hoping to fit it on the same hard drive as Call of Duty: Warzone .

We know that Cyberpunk 2077 will capitalize on Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics effects, since the game got a beautiful trailer showcasing its performance on the new GeForce RTX 3000 series. That doesn't mean you'll need one of the shiny new cards to play, of course, and we're still waiting for word on what kind of CPU and RAM requirements the game will have.

It isn't all that relevant after years of optimization and hardware advancements, but just for your reference, here are the specs of the PC that ran the big Cyberpunk 2077 E3 2018 demo:

CPU: Intel Core i7 8700K at 3.70GHz

Motherboard: Asus ROG Strix Z370-I Gaming

RAM: 32GB of G.Skill Ripjaws V DDR4 RAM with a speed of 3,000MHz

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti

Storage: Samsung 960 Pro 512GB SSD

PSU: Corsair SF600W power supply