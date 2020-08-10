Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire: How to watch the second episode

You can see the dystopian future if you know how to watch the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire event today, and it's all streaming right here via the Twitch embed above.

CD Projekt Red plans to kick off the second episode of its gameplay preview and behind-the-scenes video series starting at 9 am PDT / noon EDT / 5 pm BST. The studio's teasing that this one will "share details about lifepaths, show you the types of weapons you will be using in the game," and also cover how Swedish hardcore band Refused recorded the music for in-game band Samurai.

The studio gave a teensy preview of some of the new Cyberpunk 2077 footage it will debut during the show via this quick gif:

Reminder: Episode 2 of Night City Wire is coming tomorrow!📺 https://t.co/cBU8yRONQC pic.twitter.com/mDPJPXYus5August 9, 2020

It's a very brief zoom-in across a parking lot, with lots of neon and lights reflected across the cars. The business has a little glyph for a logo (it looks like an EKG of a heart beat) and it has no sound, so we can't tell if there's pounding electronic music coming from inside or anything like that. Community lead Marcin Momot has teased that we may meet a new character in the course of this Night City Wire, so keep an eye out for them.

CD Projekt Red hasn't confirmed how long the second Night City Wire event is set to run yet. The last one came in at just over 25 minutes, though it also packed in the surprise debut of the upcoming Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime.