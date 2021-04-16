Cyberpunk 2077 launch breaks CD Projekt's records from The Witcher 3 - by a lot

The Cyberpunk 2077 launch made way more money for CD Projekt than The Witcher 3 launch did, despite arriving with numerous issues.

While it's still working on an official earnings report for next week, The CD Projekt Group shared a top-level preview of its financial results for the 2020 calendar year. The company says it brought in a total of PLN 2.139 billion (about $564 million) in revenue throughout 2020 and made a net profit of PLN 1.154 billion (about $304 million) in the same time. As GamesIndustry.biz spotted, that's a huge leap over the previous records CD Projekt set in The Witcher 3's launch year of 2015: PLN 798 million ($210 million) in revenue and PLN 342 million ($89.8 million) in profit.

It's an even more impressive leap considering that The Witcher 3 arrived in May and contributed to CD Projekt's bottom line for more than half the year, while Cyberpunk 2077 only arrived with weeks left to go in 2020. Of course, there are some strong caveats to this data - CD Projekt itself is a much larger company with more revenue sources today than it had in 2015. But the fact remains that those single-year records stood from The Witcher 3 times but were demolished in 2020.

CD Projekt Red is still working to shore up the game, with the latest Cyberpunk 2077 patch notes revealing further tweaks on top of its big 1.2 update.

We may have gotten some clues about Cyberpunk 2077's first DLC expansion thanks to a dataminer discovering some unreleased quests.

