Cyberpunk 2077 Happy Together: How to solve the mission with Barry, the niche and the cops

The Cyberpunk 2077 Happy Together mission properly begins after you see two NCPD officers trying to speak to Barry in one of the flats below yours, inside Megabuilding H10. You learn that they're just trying to check up on their ex-colleague after the death of one of his close friends, so you offer to try and talk to him on their behalf. If you return later in Cyberpunk 2077 when the cops have left, you can speak to Barry inside his flat. Here's everything you need to know about the Cyberpunk 2077 Happy Together mission and how to get the best ending.

Obviously, this guide contains spoilers for the Happy Together mission in Cyberpunk. If you don't want to know how it ends, don't read on past the image below.

Cyberpunk Happy Together mission explained

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

When you knock on Barry's door and finally get a response from him, he opens the door so you can enter and talk with him about his troubles. He tells you all about how Andrew was the only person he could spill his guts to without ever being judged, but Petrova and Mendez – the two cops from before – didn't understand. In order to get the good ending, you need to explore all dialogue options here and not just rush through the yellow choices. Listen to Barry and try to understand what he's feeling.

When you've finished talking to Barry, you have the option to find his niche at the columbarian before talking to the cops, which is essential if you want to get the good ending for this mission. Head over to the columbarian on the east side of Night City and have a look around for Barry's niche. It's to the right-hand side of the entrance, a couple of rows back. Read it and you'll learn that Andrew was actually... a tortoise.

Obviously, losing a pet is an awful experience, but now you have two options. You need to return to Petrova and Mendez, but you can either choose to tell them the truth about Andrew, or lie to them and not disclose the truth about Barry's friend. For the good ending, you must tell them the truth.

If you're honest with the officers, Mendez finally understands what a prick he's been, and the pair realise they need to talk to Barry. They go back and knock on his door, to persuade Barry to finally open his door. In they go after an anecdote from Mendez, and that's that. The mission is complete and you earn some eddies in the process.

If you do lie to the officers, then the mission has a much grimmer reward. Barry ends up killing himself, succumbing to his depression. It's quite a dark ending, so make sure you do everything you can to prevent that from happening.