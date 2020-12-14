Cyberpunk 2077 bugs: all the weird and wonderful glitches we’ve seen so far

Cyberpunk 2077 bugs and glitches are pretty rife throughout the game, which you’ll probably know if you’ve spent any time with CD Projekt’s latest adventure. Unfortunately, it seems a number of bugs and glitches, both gameplay and visual-based, are impacting players on all platforms, contributing to a less-than-ideal experience. In this guide to all the Cyberpunk 2077 bugs and glitches, we’ll be making a complete list of all the weird and wacky issues we’ve seen with CD Projekt’s game so far.

Cyberpunk 2077 bugs and glitches list

Kicking things off in our list of all the Cyberpunk 2077 bugs and glitches, there’s this absolute oddity just below. Apparently not all palm trees are functioning as they should within the California-based megacity, and some of them have got up to a bit of mischief.

Then there’s, well, whatever you’d call the glitch just below. My god, if flying was an actual upgrade in Cyberpunk 2077, we’d be defying gravity in an instance. Unfortunately, V shouldn’t be able to sprout wings and jump through solid concrete, so the glitch below is a bit of an eye-raising one.

Alright, this one actually made me crack up. You know that really technically impressive highlight reel near the beginning of Cyberpunk 2077, showing V and Jackie’s escapades around Night City? Well, what if a single malfunctioning character model made the entire thing go haywire?

Speaking of bugs that’ll make you laugh, check out the one just below. This is a really innocent bug that doesn’t at all affect the gameplay or experience of Night City, but it’s a bit of a laugh instead. Hang on, what if I’ve got this all wrong, and that guy in the wheelchair was just pretending to be wheelchair-bound? What a monster.

What’s a guy to do when he hasn’t got a sweet ride to get around in? Grab a buddy and hop on their shoulders, that’s what.

Well golly, that sure does look painful. Although hey, who am I to judge, maybe fashion has advanced that significantly over the next 50-odd years that walking around with a railing through your crotch is now considered “hip.”

One feature in Cyberpunk 2077 is being able to tap a button and have your car or bike automatically come to your destination, waiting for you at the nearest road. But what happens when your vehicle has had enough of protagonist V? The glitch below, that’s what.

This bug in Cyberpunk 2077 apparently turns V’s own vehicle into a soda machine, beckoning to the masses of Night City to use it. It’s a shame that no drinks actually pop out of V’s car, or that the car wasn’t chock full of soda cans.

“By gawd King, that’s a teleporting car!!” Combine a closer-than-usual view of a carjacking with a vehicle that defies space and time, and you’ve got the pretty entertaining bug just below.

Make sure you’re not eating or drinking anything before you watch the very strange character animation just below and snort uncontrollably. Just trust us on this one.

Today in ‘Things We Absolutely Do Not Love to See’ comes the post below. I don’t need a camera attached to this person’s playthrough to know what their face probably looked like after this happened.

As we mentioned from the top, this is an ongoing, evolving list of Cyberpunk 2077 bugs and glitches. We’ll be sure to update the guide you see above to reflect the changing technical circumstances around Cyberpunk 2077, as CD Projekt patches and updates their game over the coming weeks and months.